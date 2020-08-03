autoevolution
So she’s not a super yacht like the ones we may have raised you with. That’s fine. I feel we may need to get in touch with more realistic options for our lifestyles anyway.

Ribelle, a Luxury Super Yacht Suitable for the World's Freshest Pirate

3 Aug 2020, 19:56 UTC ·
by
Its name is the Ribelle. A creature from the Vitters Shipyard in the Netherlands, it combines naval architecture and luxury interior design into one sleek and modern vessel. Sure, you may be thinking, “It’s a pirate ship!” I assure you it is not. If it was, the owner must’ve been one really successful pirate.

It’s considered a sailing sloop and all of its hull is composed mostly of carbon fiber and just a little bit of titanium. It was created by the owners with the idea of testing new building materials to see how far they will carry it, but also with luxury in mind. And they succeeded.

The exterior design was born on the drawing boards of Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design, but was built by Green Marine in the UK. Even though the ship is 107 ft (32.64 m) long, due to the carbon fiber hull, it only displaces 84 tons of water - I compare it to one gigantic paper boat, you know, like the ones we used to make as kids. This light hull construction allows it to reach speeds over 20 knots in moderate winds.

The beam of 25.3 ft (7.72 m) offers enough room to create an interior worthy of the 2018 World Super Yacht Award it holds. This interior was designed by Remi Tessier, a motor yacht designer with a liking for brightly lit spaces and luxury detailing.

Inside, high-gloss coppers accents fill the spaces. Frames, back-splashes, window mullions, and even overhead beams, all copper. Other components of interior design include brushed titanium and a large use of wood. All topped off with a heavy use of white leather gives this mix of metals and woods, some glossed, some matte, offer a vintage appeal.

Onboard you’ll find three rooms for up to six guests and rooms for up to five crew. The master suite features enough space for a walk-around bed accented by a lit headboard with wooden walls and leather cabinetry. All other guest rooms are furnished in a similar way. The only restriction would be bed size and the amount of space in the actual room.

A full-blown kitchen is also standard for the Ribelle. Three ovens, an induction stove-top, and a 6.5 ft (2 m) assembly island, offer a level of cuisine that rivals private 5-star kitchens. What, you think anything more than that is needed to have first-class meals? Oh, that’s right, I nearly forgot the chef. But he’s not standard.

As far as the power for this puppy goes, wind, people wind. What better way to roam emissions free? The boat is equipped with a self-tacking jib and downwind sails for short distance cruising, but also includes a racing wardrobe to give it that extra push.

But since we’ve come to understand how wind works and no longer depend upon it for traveling, the Ribelle is also equipped with two lightweight generators and a lithium-ion battery powering a Volvo Penta diesel engine.

And here's the cherry from the cake, the ship is for sale.

