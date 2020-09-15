Yacht With Porsche Design and Functionality Floats in Under Half a Million

She’s called the GT6 and is designed for client and builder Elan Yachts, and was set loose this year upon international waters. Get ready for it because she really is a showstopper.
For starters, she’s a hybrid. The use of both wind and fuel allow her an autonomy unlike most vessels of this sort. Think of it like this, you ride out on the standard Volvo Penta 60 and about five knots out to sea, you find that wind is rather favorable today. Just switch off the engine, get one or two of your friends to open the 205 sq. Ft. (62.6 m2) sail, secure it properly and enjoy your emission free trip.
The hull and interior design are set by Studio F. A. Porsche. The use of continuous lines gives the GT6 a sleek and sharp look that is sure to attract eyes no matter what port you’re in. The hull presents itself with a durable and stable feel to it that focuses on short-hand and medium range cruising. Even though she is shorter than other yachts of this type, with an overall length of 49.9 ft (15.2 m), she’s still able to take on a full range of sea conditions. The use of a keel is sure to keep her as stable as possible.
And not just that. Here, at the rear, behind the helm, we can find two compartments built into the hull. One of these is a simple storage and cooling unit, while the other an outdoor grill. But let's say you aren't much of a chef, we’re sure you can opt for something else in the design, after all it is a custom designed yacht.
If once you’ve had your meal, you’d like to take a nap, just have a step or two down into the cabin and relax in this pristine setting you see. Once again, clean-cut Studio F.A. Porsche design is everywhere you look, stand, touch, and feel. The same use of wood and a white hull is reflected inside as well. Wood flooring, panels and tables, are balanced by the use of white leathers and a white ceiling.
More than one option exists for the GT6 bedding layout. One option includes a master bedroom and a guest double. While the other option includes an extra full-sized bed into the layout, but by eliminating your tender or toy garage. But for you, the owner it doesn’t matter what option you choose, as the masters quarters are unaffected by the modification.
Surprisingly enough, she comes in well under half a million US dollars, depending on your options. This leads us to believe that this vessel isn’t made just to brandish the Porsche name, but includes true elegance, aesthetics, and functionality.
