Down to Earth Super Yacht Turquoise Go is 253 Ft of Pure Palpable Luxury

Currently she is coming in at 253 ft (77m) and is large enough for a number of luxuries and amenities. These two things are what this vessel is all about. Not speed, not efficiency, but luxury. We highly urge you to have a look in the gallery as you read this article.
Before we run into the interior let's have a brief look at the exterior and see what H2 and Turquoise are known for. The hull structure is completed using steel, while her superstructure is composed of aluminum. This use of aluminum allows for the superstructure to be molded easily into the shapes and deck space desired. The use of turquoise on the hull is there to help the vessel blend into the sea. Giving the impression it’s rising out of the waters. Porthole windows line the sea-deck, while larger windows cover the upper-decks, offering a balance between intimacy and luxury.
waterfall that keeps water cycling and filtered, but also adds a wonderful viewing pleasure.
We can also find multiple lounging areas throughout different decks. Each one offers it’s own level of intimacy and function. We also find an outside bar and dining table. Large enough for a massive cocktail party with all guests onboard.
Accommodations are the main focus of this vessel, even for the crew. Guest rooms include the master suite, two VIP suites, and six guest cabins, while crew receive one captain's cabin, seven double rooms, and three single rooms. If needed, even a hospital is on board.
Inside, however, we find a large king bed with an en-suite private bathroom. The use of grays and beige, accented by warm yellow LED lighting, brings a soft feel to the room, while guest rooms use more of a traditional white tone.
Inside, we find massive meeting and lounging rooms. The use of white leathers and some turquoise really sets a well-balanced color-scheme for the eyes. Glass accents and the use of metals reflect LED lighting and spread an even tone throughout the room. An indoor round wooden in-lay table offers dining for all and accented by the use chandeliers.
A few openings in the hull of the vessel allow access to the tender garage but also act to create private sea-level patios for some very secluded moments. And like any self-respecting yacht, she comes inclusive of a helipad.
This is one of the most tangibly luxurious vessels around. And she does happen to also be for charter. Enjoy the ride.
