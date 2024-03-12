We Almost Got To See the New Bugatti. What Is That Veil Actually Hiding?

The official unveiling of the new Bugatti model is inching closer. The CEO of the brand seems ready to show the car even before it is officially presented. But not quite. The model is proof that not even Bugatti can ignore the electrification march in the automotive world.
Bugatti was not going to go against the flow forever, even though, for ages, they tricked into believing that they would. Now, it is happening. Bugatti is walking slowly, strapped to its heritage, along a path that we thought they would stray from.
The luxury hypercar manufacturer is going to pull the curtain on the colossal W16, but only to replace it with another engine that sounds just as inane: an 8.3-liter V16, which is designed to be part of a hybrid powertrain. The engine may be new to us, but Bugatti has been working on it for at least two years.
Bugatti is getting ready for a new chapter in its 115-year history. It is a chapter that the W16 is not part of. There will be a mid-mounted V16 with electrification instead. Yes, Bugatti, the luxury supercar manufacturer that has been specializing in rolling out massive engines, is doing it, too.
The Moselheim-based automaker is going to present the replacement for the Chiron soon. Mate Rimac, the CEO of Bugatti Rimac, uploaded a video teaser on his Instagram profile. He shows up going through a door and into a hall where the big surprise is hidden.
Of course, he was not going to show us what we are not supposed to see before the beginning of summer.
It is probably the hall where customers will arrive to see the car that they have already ordered. "The new Bugatti is coming soon. Unless you're a customer – then you are already seeing it now."
The hall is most likely located at Bugatti's headquarters in Alsace, France, and is the place that hosted a viewing event for all those who paid a deposit to get their hands on a new Bugatti.
It should be Moselheim, in Alsace, unless he shot the video in Miami, Florida, where Bugatti organized a viewing event for a very select group of people behind closed doors.
The automaker made a list of select customers who already own Bugatti models, be they Veyrons, Chirons, or limited-run models such as the Divo, Centodieci, Bolide, and Mistral. Of course, the single owner of the one-off La Voiture Noire, the $19 million hypercar, the world's most expensive new model at the time, was also on the list.
By the way, we still have no official confirmation of the name of the owner of the mysterious Voiture Noire. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, boxing VIP Floyd Mayweather, and also late magnate Ferdinand Piech, who was a chairman and CEO of the Volkswagen Group, have been the celebrities claimed to own the unique model. None of them ever showed up anywhere with the super-expensive hypercar.
The 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 is developed by Cosworth and redlines at 9,000 rpm. Bugatti has already released a teaser video that showed a carbon-fiber-covered engine, which also reveals all the drama of the V16's soundtrack.
The V16 is going to be the first modern such engine. In the 1930s, Cadillac was flirting with the V16 idea. BMW came up with a V16 in 2003, but the engine never made it to production.
The official unveiling of the new Bugatti, for all those who can't afford or were not invited to buy one, is set to take place in June.
Bugatti should start off the production of the yet-named model before 2026. For the moment, the only cars they are producing are the last W16-powered models: the Mistral roadster and the track-only Bolide.
Last week, the French automaker promised that the upcoming model is going to be one "Pour l’eternite," which is French for "For eternity."
Bugatti has not indicated any price range, but we can assume that it is going to be one expensive car in pure Bugatti fashion.
We still have to wait to see the upcoming Bugatti modelBut the yet-named hypercar is covered by a veil that can't hide the muscular silhouette with broad rear fenders making room for large wheels. As he walks to the vehicle and seems ready to show the entire car, he turns the camera towards himself and says: "Not yet. You will have to wait a little bit longer."
The Bugatti V16 should pump out around 1,800 horsepowerBugatti has not disclosed much about its upcoming hypercar. What we do know is that it is supposed to be powered by a new mid-mounted naturally-aspirated V16 integrated into an electrified setup that will reportedly include three electric motors for a total output of 1,800 horsepower. The system should pump out more than any W16 has done before.
