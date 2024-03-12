2022 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko/SC Stage II Sells for $110,000, Is Barely Driven With 1,103 HP

If you’re in the market for a truly special sixth-generation Camaro, well, I’m sorry to say that you just missed out on this splendid 2022 example, modified by a New Jersey-based tuner to produce a whopping 1,100 horsepower. This car just sold for $110,000 and it’s probably worth every penny.
It’s funny how back in 2016 when GM first introduced the sixth-gen Camaro, very few people probably thought that in about half a decade or so, this would arguably become America’s most underrated muscle car.
On paper, the Camaro strikes a solid balance between traditional muscle car characteristics and modern performance and technology. As a driving enthusiast, you’ll want to stay away from entry-level specifications, but even those offer decent results when pushed to their limit.
Anyway, you don’t have to worry about anything “entry-level” as far as this particular Camaro is concerned, because we’re dealing with a truly formidable machine. It’s a 2022 Camaro 2SS 1LE Yenko/SC Stage II car, optioned in Rapid Blue with matte black Yenko/SC graphics and a ‘sYc’ decal in front of the exposed carbon fiber hood scoop.
Other visual highlights include the three-piece rear spoiler with ‘Stage II’ and ‘1100 HP’ badges, LED headlights, Yenko badging (grille, fenders and rear panel), plus a set of forged 20-inch matte black wheels with Nitto NT555 G2 tires and blue Yenko-branded Brembo calipers. This car was also optioned with the SS 1LE Track Performance Package, which explains the Magnetic Ride Control suspension.
Inside this blue Chevy is where you’ll find the Jet Black leather-upholstered heated, ventilated and power-adjustable Recaro seats with Rapid Blue ‘sYc’ embroidery, but also amenities such as the Bose sound system, a head-up display, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, Yenko/SC-branded door sill plates, a microsuede-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel (with a Yenko badge), plus an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Powering this tuned Camaro is a 6.8-liter LT-1 V8 that’s been fitted with a high-output supercharger as part of the Yenko/SC Stage II package. The engine also comes with an aluminum block, forged aluminum pistons, CNC-ported LT-4 cylinder heads, revised fuel system components, stainless-steel long-tube headers, and a unique performance tune.
What you get in the end is 1,103 horsepower and 1,053 lb-ft (1,427 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. In other words, this is about as beastly as the sixth-gen Camaro can get, without you going fully custom, or adding twin turbochargers or anything like that. Add the 363 miles as displayed by the odometer, and I think that price tag goes from curious to justified in about 0.1 seconds.
On paper, the Camaro strikes a solid balance between traditional muscle car characteristics and modern performance and technology. As a driving enthusiast, you’ll want to stay away from entry-level specifications, but even those offer decent results when pushed to their limit.
Anyway, you don’t have to worry about anything “entry-level” as far as this particular Camaro is concerned, because we’re dealing with a truly formidable machine. It’s a 2022 Camaro 2SS 1LE Yenko/SC Stage II car, optioned in Rapid Blue with matte black Yenko/SC graphics and a ‘sYc’ decal in front of the exposed carbon fiber hood scoop.
Other visual highlights include the three-piece rear spoiler with ‘Stage II’ and ‘1100 HP’ badges, LED headlights, Yenko badging (grille, fenders and rear panel), plus a set of forged 20-inch matte black wheels with Nitto NT555 G2 tires and blue Yenko-branded Brembo calipers. This car was also optioned with the SS 1LE Track Performance Package, which explains the Magnetic Ride Control suspension.
Inside this blue Chevy is where you’ll find the Jet Black leather-upholstered heated, ventilated and power-adjustable Recaro seats with Rapid Blue ‘sYc’ embroidery, but also amenities such as the Bose sound system, a head-up display, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, Yenko/SC-branded door sill plates, a microsuede-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel (with a Yenko badge), plus an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
While all this sounds really good, it doesn’t explain the $110,000 price tag, does it? Well, in order to understand that valuation, you’ve got to understand what’s going on underneath the hood.
Powering this tuned Camaro is a 6.8-liter LT-1 V8 that’s been fitted with a high-output supercharger as part of the Yenko/SC Stage II package. The engine also comes with an aluminum block, forged aluminum pistons, CNC-ported LT-4 cylinder heads, revised fuel system components, stainless-steel long-tube headers, and a unique performance tune.
What you get in the end is 1,103 horsepower and 1,053 lb-ft (1,427 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. In other words, this is about as beastly as the sixth-gen Camaro can get, without you going fully custom, or adding twin turbochargers or anything like that. Add the 363 miles as displayed by the odometer, and I think that price tag goes from curious to justified in about 0.1 seconds.