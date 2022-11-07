SVE Rolls Out 2023 750HP Supercharged Yenko/SC Camaro, 50 Units Available

Based on the LT1, 1SS, or 2SS with either a manual or torque-converter automatic, the go-faster package kicks off with a 3.0-liter supercharger. A twin-screw design that promises over 100 percent volumetric efficiency, the blower also sweetens the deal with a massive air-to-water intercooler, a dual-pass heat exchanger, an adjustable idler system, and an aluminum intake manifold. The housing is finished in textured black as standard.Emissions legal in all 50 states, the blown V8 powertrain requires 91 or a higher octane. New Jersey-based Specialty Vehicle Engineering further makes a case for less than 1 horsepower of power consumption during cruising thanks to the twin-screw blower’s intercooled bypass system.As implied by the way this package is called, 750 horsepower are in the offing. That’s hardly much for the 6.2-liter small block, but on the other hand, bear in mind that all internals are completely stock. This increase in performance is complemented by four-piston front brakes from Brembo, with six-piston front brake calipers optionally available in any finish.From a visual standpoint, YENKO badging and the 750HP badges on the hood cowl give away this car. The rear panel black-out features the Yenko crest, and the spoiler brings the point home with a 750HP badge in chrome with red or in black chrome with red. The cabin also comes loaded with badges, yet the one that matters is the YENO 750HP Supercharged power badge that includes the vehicle build number from 1 to 50. Branded sill plates, embroidered floormates, and embroidered headrests need to be mentioned, along with two key fobs that feature the vehicle’s number.Back up by a three-year warranty for the powertrain and a similar warranty for non-powertrain components, the pony-turned-muscle car is rocking forged aluminum wheels in either brushed aluminum or matte black. Nitto-supplied performance tires are included. An optional stainless-steel and dual-mode exhaust system and 10 available stripe finishes pretty much round off the list of improvements brought by the peeps at SVE.