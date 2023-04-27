Watch This Meticulously Tuned 1,400-HP 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S Make All the Right Noises

Not many 991 Porsche 911 owners dream of boosting their vehicles past the 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) limit. With only 233,540 units globally, this differs from your average $1k rust bucket Civic lying around any junkyard (no offense to Honda lovers). It's a top-tier German racer (soon to be collector car). If you plan on turning it into a 1,000+ ponies monster, you better do it right!
That's where Georgia-based tuners, Cicio Performance, come in. Javier of That Racing Channel on YouTube got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride in a 1,418 hp (1,419 ps) 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S running Cicio Performance C1300 package at the TX2K23 event last week.
The event, presented by Summit Racing Equipment, held at the Houston Raceway in Baytown, Texas, started on Tuesday 14th, with the Sponsors and Racers' event and ended on Sunday 19th, with the Drag Race elimination.
This was the final year the event was held at the Houston Raceway Park. Next year, the event will officially move to Texas Motorplex to pave the way for renovating the famed motorway into a distribution warehouse hub.
Here's the thing, running 1,400 ponies is a challenging feat. On the surface, Cicio Performance's 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S looks like your regular stock Porsche out of your local dealership.
It's not running slicks or gutted-out body parts with massive turbos sticking out – it's the perfect textbook example of a sleeper. You can park at a wedding venue, grocery store, or office parking lot, and no one will suspect its time-warping capabilities (until you turn on the ignition).
You better be packing some serious heat if you'll be competing at an over two-decade-old event like TX2K, and Cicio Performance's 911 Porsche Turbo S was a hands-down worthy contender.
Last year, we did a story on a Cicio Performance's 1,400 hp (1,419 ps) all-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracan STO doing 172 mph (277 kph) and running 8-second sprints at the FL2K22.
Javier of That Racing Channel rode shotgun in their 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S (C1300 Package) this time.
To remind you, the 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S came with a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine with direct fuel injection producing 552 hp (560 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.
Cicio Performance has a variety of powerband packages for their clients; the C1300 is their ultimate performance package for the 991 Porsche.
The mods include a Cicio Performance Xenith Turbo Kit (Precision 6969 turbos) with fully crimped (factory style lines), Cicio Performance Exhaust System, upgraded Plenum and Y-Pipe, Billet intake manifold, Flex fuel system, runs on E85 and comes with a MoTec ECU package.
It's not all external parts. Part of the internal mods includes custom Cicio Performance pistons with Carrillo rods and upgraded/coated bearings.
You are probably wondering how the 991 Porsche Turbo S can run on E85 with a direct-injected engine. Well, that's where the Billet manifold and port injection come in handy. There are two options depending on power; a surge tank setup with dual brushless pumps and an in-tank single brushless option.
Based on their website, this package is guaranteed to make 1,300+ ponies. On the street, it'll do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.2 seconds and complete a quarter mile in 8 seconds at 164 mph (264 kph). It'll take 3.5 seconds from 60 mph (97 kph) to 130 mph (209 kph).
"This was a freaking awesome experience, man. I've never felt a Porsche like this, honestly. With each gear you go, the more boost it makes, the more power it makes. Such a wild ride, man." Javier of That Racing Channel said after the Porsche ride-along.
Want to see this German sleeper rip? We recommend catching some of that action in the video.
