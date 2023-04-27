Future Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain S214 Imagined With W214 Sedan's Design Cues

Recently revealed to mixed reception, the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class isn't available as a wagon at launch. The All-Terrain variant is nowhere to be seen either, but fret not because pixel artist Theophilus Chin has rendered the all-road model with exterior design elements from the four-door sedan.
As opposed to the upcoming five-door station wagon, which bears the S214 codename, the more capable sibling will come with more ground clearance and black plastic cladding around the wheel arches. It remains to be seen if the cladding will extend to the front and rear bumper, though. We also don't know yet whether brushed aluminum trim will ornate the front and rear bumpers for extra visual panache. You can think of the All-Terrain as Merc's take on the Subaru Outback.
Based on the Legacy, the Japanese wagon is marketed as a crossover. It also happens to be the second best-selling model in the Subaru lineup stateside, where it sold a whopping 154,623 units last year as opposed to 154,723 examples of the compact-sized Forester.
Mercedes doesn't publish the sales figures for the E-Class All-Terrain. Or the station wagon, which goes by the name of T-Modell over in Germany. Not a big seller in the United States, the W213 also had a few rough years in the European Union as well. The arrival of the W214 isn't likely to improve things much given that the all-new C-Class also failed to impress prospective customers despite being a tantalizing all-arounder.
Part of the reason for the W206's lack of commercial success can be attributed to its four-cylinder powertrain lineup. The Stuttgart-based automaker may be offering gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrids with up to 671 horsepower on tap for the AMG-ified 63 series, but four cylinders only? That has certainly ruffled some feathers even though Mercedes couldn't even be bothered.
The German automaker is more interested in reducing its fleet-wide emissions due to current Euro 6 regulations and the stricter Euro 7 standard, which is going into effect in 2025. But on the upside, Mercedes did make a case for a straight-six engine in the W214. Not for Europe, though, but for the E 450 4MATIC in the US. The EU is presented with four-pot setups across the board, even for the plug-in E 400 e 4MATIC.
Larger, wider, and more techy than ever, the E-Class isn't exactly to everyone's liking as far as exterior design is concerned. The weird headlights and even weirder taillights are its biggest stylistic issues. The cabin is a step in the right direction in terms of perceived quality, although the passenger-side display is best described as gimmicky. Have you ever spent a few minutes with your eyes locked on your phone's screen while being driven? Did you feel nauseous for not looking at the road or out the side window but at your phone? That's exactly how the cookie crumbles in the case of the third display.
Criticism aside, we should be thankful for the 214 series. The Three-Pointed Star wants to go fully electric in markets where conditions allow the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by 2030, which means that the 214 is the final combustion-engined E-Class.
