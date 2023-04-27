2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 Gets Top Safety Pick+ Accolade From the IIHS

In the eyes of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the fifth generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is as safe as D-segment sedans can be. Not only did it ace all crashworthiness tests, but it also scored maximum points for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention. There is, however, a single area where the W206 could be easily improved.
All trims are equipped with LED projector low beams and LED reflector high beams. This setup received an overall rating of good from the Arlington-based nonprofit organization. Vehicles equipped with the Digital Light Package couldn't do better than acceptable due to inadequate visibility in two distinct scenarios.
Safe though it may be, the W206 isn't all that hot stateside. Last year, Mercedes delivered 26,161 units of the C-Class nationwide. By comparison, the W204 sold 88,251 units in 2013. Truth be told, sedans aren't as popular as they used to be due to rising demand for crossover utility vehicles and – of course – trucks.
No fewer than three variants of the W206 are available in the US market at press time, beginning with the C 300 and C 300 4MATIC. The most performance-oriented specification is the C 43 from AMG, which features a hand-built engine as opposed to the non-AMG lump of its predecessor. The C 63 isn't available yet, but it should be in the near future with – get this – a 2.0L turbo.
While it may be similar to the four-cylinder mill in the C 43, the engine in question is assisted by a plug-in hybrid system in the C 63. That's how the mad professors at AMG created the most powerful road-going C-Class of them all, with the 63er cranking out 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Nm).
Priced at $59,900 sans destination charge, the C 43 is a 48-volt mild hybrid with an electric exhaust-gas turbo for extra oomph. AMG lists it with 402 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of twist. Coming as standard with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, this fellow needs 4.6 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour).
Lower down the spectrum, the C 300 4Matic and C 300 need 6.0 seconds flat. Equipped with regular production engines that feature mild-hybrid assistance, the 300s are rated at 255 ponies and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm). Pricing starts at $46,850 and $44,850, respectively.
What are you getting for this kind of money? For starters, a rather pretty car with a luxurious and tech-intensive interior. Standard goodies include a power tilt/sliding sunroof with tinted glass, 64 colors for the ambient lighting system, keyless go and hands-free access, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch infotainment, LED headlights and taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats for the front passengers, Blind Spot Assist, and the PRE-SAFE system.
Mercedes offers three trims for the C 300. The mid-range Exclusive adds things like a fancy audio system, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, and wireless charging for your mobile phone. As for the range-topping Pinnacle, its highlights come in the form of a head-up display, MBUX Augmented Video for the satellite navigation system, free map updates for 12 months, as well as Live Traffic Information.
Safe though it may be, the W206 isn't all that hot stateside. Last year, Mercedes delivered 26,161 units of the C-Class nationwide. By comparison, the W204 sold 88,251 units in 2013. Truth be told, sedans aren't as popular as they used to be due to rising demand for crossover utility vehicles and – of course – trucks.
No fewer than three variants of the W206 are available in the US market at press time, beginning with the C 300 and C 300 4MATIC. The most performance-oriented specification is the C 43 from AMG, which features a hand-built engine as opposed to the non-AMG lump of its predecessor. The C 63 isn't available yet, but it should be in the near future with – get this – a 2.0L turbo.
While it may be similar to the four-cylinder mill in the C 43, the engine in question is assisted by a plug-in hybrid system in the C 63. That's how the mad professors at AMG created the most powerful road-going C-Class of them all, with the 63er cranking out 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Nm).
Priced at $59,900 sans destination charge, the C 43 is a 48-volt mild hybrid with an electric exhaust-gas turbo for extra oomph. AMG lists it with 402 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of twist. Coming as standard with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, this fellow needs 4.6 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour).
Lower down the spectrum, the C 300 4Matic and C 300 need 6.0 seconds flat. Equipped with regular production engines that feature mild-hybrid assistance, the 300s are rated at 255 ponies and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm). Pricing starts at $46,850 and $44,850, respectively.
What are you getting for this kind of money? For starters, a rather pretty car with a luxurious and tech-intensive interior. Standard goodies include a power tilt/sliding sunroof with tinted glass, 64 colors for the ambient lighting system, keyless go and hands-free access, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch infotainment, LED headlights and taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats for the front passengers, Blind Spot Assist, and the PRE-SAFE system.
Mercedes offers three trims for the C 300. The mid-range Exclusive adds things like a fancy audio system, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, and wireless charging for your mobile phone. As for the range-topping Pinnacle, its highlights come in the form of a head-up display, MBUX Augmented Video for the satellite navigation system, free map updates for 12 months, as well as Live Traffic Information.
???? | The 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, a midsize luxury car, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award when equipped with an optional front crash prevention system.— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) April 25, 2023
View full ratings: https://t.co/YDXM7Cou6m pic.twitter.com/Qh8iSM9qwc