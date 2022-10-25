Watch 1,400-HP Lambo Huracan and 1,300-HP 911 Porsche Pull 8-second Sprints at FL2K22

Boosting your project car with all mods and fitments doesn't make sense if it'll spend the rest of its life under a tarp in a garage somewhere. The motivation behind decking out cars is fueled by the spirit of competition. And apart from showcasing your awesome mods at cars and coffee or your local strip, car tuners in the United States get to wager their skills under the hood at events such as the FL2K22.
Well, this year's FL2K22, presented by Brian Crower, took place two weeks ago at the Gainesville Raceway – a last-minute change from the earlier announced Bradenton Motorsports Park location.
Apart from showing off their authentic customized street cars, tuners got the chance to earn street cred from their peers, with the best of the best getting to scoop the ultimate prize of $125,000 in cash payouts.
That Racing Channel got the chance to cover the event trailing two aggressive builds, a turbo 1,400 hp (1,419 ps) AWD Lamborghini Huracan STO and Cicio Performance's mint 'C1300' 1,300 hp (1,318 ps) Porsche 911 Turbo S.
"We have Cicio Performance, they always bring out the baddest exotics, GTRs, R8s, Lambos, and they always show us a good time," Javier of That Racing Channel said, introducing the featured rides.
According to Nathan Cicio, the owner of Cicio Performance, the Huracan STO came stock, and they converted it to an all-wheel drive. It's running their 'C1400' package making 1,400 hp (1,419 ps) and doing 172 mph (277 kph). It's their first version, the new kid on the block.
"It's interesting, you know. Like you'd think, okay, it's a Huracan, but it's not. They actually have a lot different feel to them. Very similar to like your 911 Turbo and your GT2 RS. It feels a lot lighter, a lot more nimble," Nathan said, comparing their build to a stock Huracan STO.
Cicio Performance bagged two first-place wins at the FL2K22 roll race competition and second place in DCT drag racing. Both the AWD Huracan and 911 Porsche Turbo S did 8-second rips down the track.
We recommend catching some of that smoking action in the video below.
PS: Nathan gives a rundown of their iconic 1,400 hp (1,419 ps) Lamborghini Huracan STO build.
