BMW S 1000 RR Races Mitsubishi Evo and Ford Mustang GT500, Humiliation Promptly Follows

Depending on where you live, two-wheelers and four-wheelers are embattled in a never-ending cold war. If it were up to car owners, motorcycle owners would be relegated to the bike lane (lane-splitting maneuvers make everything worse). Motorbike owners, on the other hand, feel they are entitled to the road like any other motorist. Unrelated to the statement above, That Racing Channel, on their Invitational series, put a BMW S 1000 RR against the world in a quarter-mile drag race.

14 photos