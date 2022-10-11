BMW S 1000 RR Races Mitsubishi Evo and Ford Mustang GT500, Humiliation Promptly Follows

Depending on where you live, two-wheelers and four-wheelers are embattled in a never-ending cold war. If it were up to car owners, motorcycle owners would be relegated to the bike lane (lane-splitting maneuvers make everything worse). Motorbike owners, on the other hand, feel they are entitled to the road like any other motorist. Unrelated to the statement above, That Racing Channel, on their Invitational series, put a BMW S 1000 RR against the world in a quarter-mile drag race.
Two-wheeler versus four-wheeler races are not very common. Part of the reason is that the former usually emerges victorious. But the odds tilt on the side of the cars when we are talking about 1,000+ horsepower.
On That Racing Channel's Invitational series, bike and car owners are given a chance to showcase their iconic builds. They are also allowed to put their work to the test on a quarter-mile drag race against other invitees.
Their latest upload featured some crazy fast, unique rides, including a 1,600-hp (1,622-ps) Jeep Trackhawk, a 1,100-hp (1,115-ps) Mitsubishi Evolution, Tesla Plaid, a 1,400-hp (1,419-ps) Coyote, and a 1,000-hp (1,014-ps) Ford Mustang GT500.
"This one's 2021 maximum bolt-ons without building an engine. It makes a little over 200 horsepower and is on a flash, so it's not a dedicated tune. It's just a flash from Brand Tunning. It's a stage two for those wondering," Kevin, the 2021 BMW S 1000 RR owner, introduced his bike.
Other upgrades on the superbike include weight reduction, lowering, an air-box mod, air-intake temperature sensor relocating, and an AM fuel pump swap for E85.
The first race was a roll race against a 1,100-hp (1,115-ps) Mitsubishi Evo 9. The Evo took a head start off the tracks, but the BMW S 1000 RR caught up midway, winning by a whisker at 9.24 seconds against the Evo's 9.25 seconds.
Next, it took on a stock Tesla Model Plaid. Things took a different turn with the EV, and Kevin's superbike ended up playing catchup. The results weren't any different when it went against a 3.8-liter Whipple S550 GT Ford Mustang.
The superbike's best performance was between a Ford Mustang GT500 and a fully built 850 hp Nissan 240 SX.
As a bonus, the Whipple S550 GT Ford Mustang went head-to-head against the stock Tesla Plaid (both these cars beat the BMW S 1000 RR). We'll let you find out who won that battle in the video below.
