There's Nothing Subtle About This Rare 2005 Mitsubishi Evo IX GT Wagon Grocery Getter

It’s not every day you stumble upon a ‘grocery getter’ rally car. But that doesn’t mean they don’t exist. If anything, Mitsubishi developed a limited edition 2005 Lancer Evolution IX wagon with some of that 4G63 goodness.
In the 90s and early 2000s, Mitsubishi built a name around their lethal two-liter four-banger rally car Lancer Evolution. This car traces its roots back to the Galant, the chunkier sibling that paved the way for its successful stint at the rally stage.
While Europe currently takes the lead in performance station wagons, Japan toyed with the idea long before with the Mitsubishi Legnum VR-4 Wagon (Galant Variant) and, believe it or not, the Lancer Evolution.
On a recent upload, That Racing Channel featured a rare JDM 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer IX Wagon GT. We call it rare because only 2,500 units of these bad boy grocery getters were produced – for the Japanese market only.
Now they are called Japanese imports for a reason, and this unit somehow found itself across the ocean into the United States. According to the owner, it makes a whopping 917 hp (930 ps) and 684 lb-ft (927 Nm) of torque from a 2.2-liter Manley Performance 4g63 stroker.
“I didn’t even know that a Mitsubishi wagon was a thing until I saw a for sale post, you know. That’s what caught me by surprise, and I was like, you know what, instead of building an Evo 8, 9, I’m going to build a wagon,” Jeffrey, the owner revealed.
Jeffrey got this car in early 2020. It was a bone stock RHD Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX with a turbocharged 2-liter 4G63T engine, six-speed manual transmission, and Evo 9 RS rear differential.
He decided to do a 360 restoration project on the Evo 9 with a built engine and sequential transmission. The project took three years to complete.
Jeffrey's 2005 Mitsubishi Evo IX Wagon GT, aka Grocery Getter, might look subtle on the exterior, but it's a hell-raiser on the track. We recommend watching the video below for full details of the build and some of that street ripping action.
