Watch the New Ford Bronco ProRunner by APG Do What It Does Best

Revived for the 2021 model year, the Bronco is pretty capable off the beaten path in bone-stock form. Opting for the Sasquatch Package makes it even more so. The Raptor, meanwhile, takes it to a wholly different level thanks to beefier axles, HOSS 4.0 suspension, and 37-inch rubber.
There is, however, a Bronco that shames the Raptor in terms of desert running capabilities. Automotive Performance Group has rolled out “the ultimate performance package” for the body-on-frame rig, that package being the ProRunner. Improvements kick off with the so-called Long Travel Front Suspension System, which uses wider upper and lower control arms. 3.5 inches wider than stock, that is, netting 16.5 inches of wheel travel with 37-inch tires or 14.5 inches with 40-inch rubber boots.
In regard to damping, King Race Series 3.0-inch coilovers are joined by 2.5-inch triple bypass shock absorbers. They are housed in raised and reinforced shock towers for extra peace of mind. For the rear axle, APG decided on King-supplied coilovers and shocks with slightly longer strokes, but similar diameters to the front units. A track bar and billet control arms improve rear wheel travel, mirroring the front wheel travel.
14 inches wider than stock, as in 7 inches per side, the ProRunner can be specified with ¾-, 3-, or 5-inch-wide flares. Aerospace-grade carbon fiber is employed for the front and rear fenders. The composite material is used for the hood insert and one-piece hard top as well. The Ultimate Dana 60 rear axle is joined by an Ultimate Dana 44 IFS unit up front, where you will also find two RCV heavy-duty axles made from 300M steel alloy.
Automotive Performance Group didn’t mention how much these upgrades cost, although we do know the Stage 1 ProRunner kit for the Ranger on which the Bronco is based costs around $16k. In other words, the Bronco ProRunner in the featured clip is likely $30k over the standard vehicle.
Compatible with 2021-and-newer Broncos, the ProRunner package can be had in either two- or four-door configurations. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo is compatible as well, although the 2.7-liter sixer is better suited for this application. Of course, the crawler-gear manual transmission is also compatible with the Bronco ProRunner makeover.
The Bronco isn’t currently available for retail order, according to Ford’s U.S. website, which lists $31,300 sans destination charge as the starting price for the midsize sport utility vehicle. That money gets you the two-door Base 2.3L turbo four with the seven-speed manual transmission.
No fewer than 10 trim levels are offered for the 2023 model year, with the Raptor serving as the most expensive of them all. $73,780 is the base price of the Raptor, to which Ford adds $1,595 for the destination charge. Given its place in the lineup, the Raptor is often advertised with big markups.
