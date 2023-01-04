autoevolution
 

Watch the New Ford Bronco ProRunner by APG Do What It Does Best

Home > News > Custom Cars
• By:
Revived for the 2021 model year, the Bronco is pretty capable off the beaten path in bone-stock form. Opting for the Sasquatch Package makes it even more so. The Raptor, meanwhile, takes it to a wholly different level thanks to beefier axles, HOSS 4.0 suspension, and 37-inch rubber.
Ford Bronco ProRunner by APG 17 photos
Ford Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APGFord Bronco ProRunner by APG
There is, however, a Bronco that shames the Raptor in terms of desert running capabilities. Automotive Performance Group has rolled out “the ultimate performance package” for the body-on-frame rig, that package being the ProRunner. Improvements kick off with the so-called Long Travel Front Suspension System, which uses wider upper and lower control arms. 3.5 inches wider than stock, that is, netting 16.5 inches of wheel travel with 37-inch tires or 14.5 inches with 40-inch rubber boots.

In regard to damping, King Race Series 3.0-inch coilovers are joined by 2.5-inch triple bypass shock absorbers. They are housed in raised and reinforced shock towers for extra peace of mind. For the rear axle, APG decided on King-supplied coilovers and shocks with slightly longer strokes, but similar diameters to the front units. A track bar and billet control arms improve rear wheel travel, mirroring the front wheel travel.

14 inches wider than stock, as in 7 inches per side, the ProRunner can be specified with ¾-, 3-, or 5-inch-wide flares. Aerospace-grade carbon fiber is employed for the front and rear fenders. The composite material is used for the hood insert and one-piece hard top as well. The Ultimate Dana 60 rear axle is joined by an Ultimate Dana 44 IFS unit up front, where you will also find two RCV heavy-duty axles made from 300M steel alloy.

Automotive Performance Group didn’t mention how much these upgrades cost, although we do know the Stage 1 ProRunner kit for the Ranger on which the Bronco is based costs around $16k. In other words, the Bronco ProRunner in the featured clip is likely $30k over the standard vehicle.

Compatible with 2021-and-newer Broncos, the ProRunner package can be had in either two- or four-door configurations. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo is compatible as well, although the 2.7-liter sixer is better suited for this application. Of course, the crawler-gear manual transmission is also compatible with the Bronco ProRunner makeover.

The Bronco isn’t currently available for retail order, according to Ford’s U.S. website, which lists $31,300 sans destination charge as the starting price for the midsize sport utility vehicle. That money gets you the two-door Base 2.3L turbo four with the seven-speed manual transmission.

No fewer than 10 trim levels are offered for the 2023 model year, with the Raptor serving as the most expensive of them all. $73,780 is the base price of the Raptor, to which Ford adds $1,595 for the destination charge. Given its place in the lineup, the Raptor is often advertised with big markups.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Ford Bronco APG Ford tuning SUV 4x4
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories