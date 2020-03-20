APG Ford Ranger Off-Road Truck Looks Like the Ranger Raptor the U.S. Never Got

As you’re well aware, Ford hasn’t designed the Ranger Raptor to meet U.S. standards as well. Elsewhere in the world, the off-road and go-faster pickup truck comes exclusively with a bi-turbo diesel and 10-speed automatic transmission, but when you think about it, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost isn’t too shabby of a powerplant either.
Hennessey and a few other tuning companies offer Raptor-like conversions of the Ranger in the United States, and the latest tuner to join the club is Automotive Performance Group. Shortened to APG, these guys are glad to sell you the Prorunner Series 1 upgrade package for the princely price of $11,573. With installation, make that $15,948 for a variety of mods that include carbon-fiber fenders and bedsides.
The “mid-sized Raptor hunter” as Automotive Performance Group describes it also features a carbon-fiber fuel door, aluminum front bumper with parking sensor cut-outs, tie rod extensions for the driver and passenger sides, rear-wheel adapters, powder-coated upper and lower control arms, extended front-axle shafts, coilover spacers, and hub centric wheel rings. So far so good, now let’s talk about options.
Customers can further specify an aluminum rear bumper that retains the tow connections, Warn 8000S front-bumper winch, front and rear lights, an aluminum roof rack with a 50-inch light bar and side lights, as well as a light controller. As you can tell, APG doesn’t even touch the 2.3-liter EcoBoost.
Thanks to 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque on deck, there’s no denying the Ranger is adequately potent for off-road scenarios even when equipped with oversized mud-terrain rubber. Speaking of going off the beaten path, APG promises as much as 12.5 inches of suspension travel and tire sizes of up to 35 inches.
If you really need a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the VelociRaptor package from Hennessey will set you back $19,950 including shipping. Included in that price is an upgrade that takes the 2.3-liter EcoBoost to 350 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque, and before you start questioning the engine’s reliability with this tune, Hennessey offers a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.
The “mid-sized Raptor hunter” as Automotive Performance Group describes it also features a carbon-fiber fuel door, aluminum front bumper with parking sensor cut-outs, tie rod extensions for the driver and passenger sides, rear-wheel adapters, powder-coated upper and lower control arms, extended front-axle shafts, coilover spacers, and hub centric wheel rings. So far so good, now let’s talk about options.
Customers can further specify an aluminum rear bumper that retains the tow connections, Warn 8000S front-bumper winch, front and rear lights, an aluminum roof rack with a 50-inch light bar and side lights, as well as a light controller. As you can tell, APG doesn’t even touch the 2.3-liter EcoBoost.
Thanks to 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque on deck, there’s no denying the Ranger is adequately potent for off-road scenarios even when equipped with oversized mud-terrain rubber. Speaking of going off the beaten path, APG promises as much as 12.5 inches of suspension travel and tire sizes of up to 35 inches.
If you really need a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the VelociRaptor package from Hennessey will set you back $19,950 including shipping. Included in that price is an upgrade that takes the 2.3-liter EcoBoost to 350 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque, and before you start questioning the engine’s reliability with this tune, Hennessey offers a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.