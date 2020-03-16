Detroit's Big Three Join Forces Against the Coronavirus

After at the end of last week GM and Ford announce they are sending most of their non-production personnel to work from home, new developments in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus have been announced over the weekend.
In what is certainly an unprecedented move in the American auto industry, the Detroit Big Three, with the support of the UAW, announced the creation of a task force meant to keep the virus away from the production facilities and the lines running.
At the end of last week, the measures announced were limited to sending employees to work from home, provided their jobs allowed it. There were no preventive measures announced for the ones working on the factory floors.
As of this week, a task force led by the top men and women of the parties involved - UAW President Rory Gamble, GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Hackett, and FCA CEO Michael Manley – will work on establishing the guidelines and preserving the well being of the people working in the industry.
Among the measures already announced are enhanced visitor screening, increased cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and touch points, and implementing safety protocols for people with potential exposure.
“This is a fluid and unprecedented situation, and the task force will move quickly to build on the wide-ranging preventive measures we have put in place. We are all coming together to help keep our workforces safe and healthy,” said the three carmakers in a joint statement.
There seems to be no end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the world. At the time of this writing, there are over 170,000 reported infections and over 6,500 people have died.
Several countries across the world have declared a state of emergency, including the U.S., where over 3,800 people have been confirmed with the virus and nearly 70 have died.
