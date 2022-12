2022 Ford Bronco Raptor With RIGID Lights Looks Ready for Nighttime Off-Roading

Adaptive Cruise Control

Owned by Bronco6G member Cactus Jack, the blue-painted rig in the featured clip is rocking a couple of ditch lights connected to the AUX 2 switch. The crème de la crème is the light bar mounted on the windshield frame, right in front of the Carbonized Gray molded-in-color hard top. The light bar is connected to the AUX 3 switch. As for the AUX 1 switch, that one’s tasked with turning the front bumper-mounted fog lights on or off.Given the sticker price of the Bronco Raptor, it’s no wonder Cactus Jack decided to spend top dollar on high-quality aftermarket lights. The most off-road-capable Bronco in production today retails at $73,780 sans destination charge, up from $68,500 at the start of the 2022 model year.It’s quite a bit of moolah, but it’s also the most powerful series-production Bronco ever. Instead of the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo or the optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo sixer, the Raptor features a 3.0-liter V6 with a couple of spinny lads for good measure. It produces 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (596 Nm). Ford says that regular fuel is fine, although the numbers above are only possible with premium fuel.Manufactured at the Lima Engine Plant in Ohio, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 is connected by default to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Combined with a two-speed transfer case, 4.70 axles fore and aft, HOSS 4.0 suspension with semi-active dampers from Fox, plus a maximum crawl ratio of 67.88:1, the Raptor is the bee’s knees off the beaten path. Rather than a rock crawler, the Raptor is better suited for high-speed thrills on a dry lake bed or in the desert, that kind of off-road shenanigans.The Ford Motor Company's ultimate off-road sport utility vehicle doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles as standard, though. The Lux Package, a.k.a. Equipment Group 374A, is currently listed at $2,300 on the configurator. It adds smart charging USB ports, a universal garage door opener, a wireless charging pad for your mobile phone, a heated steering wheel, Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Built-In Navigation, B&O 10-speaker audio, and something that should have been standard at this price point. More specifically,).Turning our attention back to the Ford Performance RIGID Industries-equipped Raptor, “it’s incredible how much of a difference the lighting makes.” The owner also notes that his off-road rig’s “regular headlights are like candle light in comparison.” The video attached below shows the lights activated in this order: fog lights (AUX 1), ditch lights (AUX 2), and light bar (AUX 3).