Watch a Ferrari LaFerrari Winning in Gran Turismo in the Last 0.043 Seconds





But as this unlucky fellow found out the hard way, not even that perfect lap helps when racing against the Ferrari LaFerrari, as sometimes such a beast can take over the leading spot literally just a few meters before the finish line.The split times at the end of the video pretty much speak for themselves. The LaFerrari (which actually stands for "The Ferrari" in Italian) won the race in the last 0.043 seconds, with the Enzo Ferrari on the third place also pretty close at just 0.711 seconds.Ferrari LaFerrari is impressive in real life too. Announced at the 2013 Geneva Auto Show, the hybrid sports car was equipped with a mid-mounted 6.3-liter 12-cylinder engine paired with one electric motor also getting a boost from a KERS system.The total output of the LaFerrari is breathtaking, to say the least. With a maximum power of 963 hp and a torque exceeding 900 Nm, the car can reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds. Its maximum speed can go all the way up to 350 km/h (217 mph), also thanks to aerodynamics inspired from Ferrari’s F1 car.The original LaFerrari generation included only 499 units, and each model was available for more than $1 million. An open-top version of the LaFerrari, called Aperta, was launched in 2016 at the Paris Motor Show. This particular model was equipped with a removable carbon fiber hard top and a canvas soft top, with further optimizations in several key areas, including a refined chassis and improved aerodynamics for a quieter cockpit.Also available in limited numbers at a huge price, the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta was sold only to existing customers before the actual launch of the car.