Widebody 2020 Audi RS6 "The Devil" Has a Ferrari Engine, Just Because

Last Saturday, I came across Jon Olsson's heavily modded 2020 Audi RS6 "Leon" while hanging out on social media. Naturally, I shared this with you, calling the monstrous wagon "the meanest in the game". As it happens, while browsing Instagram yesterday, the 2020 RS6 rendering we have here came my way. And the post showcasing this wild aftermarket transformation uses a simple description: "Let me put you in the game."
Are we talking about a coincidence here? Well, that question is not that important. Instead, we should focus on what sets this Ingolstadt machine apart from all the others we've seen to date (the pixel modding comes from a label called 2NCS).
To put it shortly, this RS6 pulls... most of the tricks you can find in the attention-grabbing book (no, not all of them, since that might require missing body panels and perhaps and exoskeleton).
It all starts with a heart transplant, one that sees the twin-turbo V8 motor of the Audi replaced by a Ferrari engine. The Maranello powerplant works with a pair of turbos, which, judging by the hood-penetrating exhaust setup, weren't there when the engine was put together inside the Maranello factory.
And since this Audi wants you to know it's not the kind of car you'd find in a showroom, the said engine comes with a transparent cover, one that even proudly displays the Prancing Horse logo.
As for the rest of the vehicle, the massive widebody kit resembles the kind of aftermarket developments we've seen on Mansory-touched machines.
And if you move over to the posterior, this virtual build will challenge your open-minded status even more, not least thanks to the shape of the exhaust tips.
From many, many gaping vents to super-sized aero elements, this 2020 Audi RS6 has them all and you can check out its details by using the swipe feature of the Insta post below.
