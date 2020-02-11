Want to Work for Ferrari? Here’s Your Chance

A job opening at Ferrari is not something one comes across every day. As one of the most exclusive carmakers in the world, the Prancing Horse is extremely careful in attracting only the best of talent for its operations, from manufacturing to dealerships and sales.
As do other companies in its league, Ferrari does open the gates to young talents from time to time with apprenticeship programs. And one of the most successful such ideas has been conducted by Ferrari North Europe in the UK.
Following a £500,000 investment by the Italians in the program, each Ferrari dealer in the country committed to taking on at least one apprentice for at least three years. Those taking part will be trained as service technicians, service advisors, and parts advisors.
Over the weekend, 400 young prospects, coming from selected local schools in the area of each dealer, attended the Open Day in the UK. The carmaker is looking for people who have achieved at least 5 GCSEs (GCSE is a qualification in a specific subject for students aged 14–16) and are seeking to get full time employment at one point at Ferrari.
Each of the people ultimately selected will be subject to on-the-job training, but also theory and practical training at the company’s Training Centre in Berkshire.
Depending on how each of the apprentices complete their training program, Ferrari plans to offer them “full-time roles with their local Ferrari dealership.”
“The Ferrari North Europe Apprenticeship programme has become the de facto route into the brand, with many employees starting out as an Apprentice subsequently moving into other roles in the business, such as Workshop Manager, Service Manager, or even Sales Executive,” said the carmaker in a statement.
More details on the program or how to apply for a position can be found at this link.
Following a £500,000 investment by the Italians in the program, each Ferrari dealer in the country committed to taking on at least one apprentice for at least three years. Those taking part will be trained as service technicians, service advisors, and parts advisors.
Over the weekend, 400 young prospects, coming from selected local schools in the area of each dealer, attended the Open Day in the UK. The carmaker is looking for people who have achieved at least 5 GCSEs (GCSE is a qualification in a specific subject for students aged 14–16) and are seeking to get full time employment at one point at Ferrari.
Each of the people ultimately selected will be subject to on-the-job training, but also theory and practical training at the company’s Training Centre in Berkshire.
Depending on how each of the apprentices complete their training program, Ferrari plans to offer them “full-time roles with their local Ferrari dealership.”
“The Ferrari North Europe Apprenticeship programme has become the de facto route into the brand, with many employees starting out as an Apprentice subsequently moving into other roles in the business, such as Workshop Manager, Service Manager, or even Sales Executive,” said the carmaker in a statement.
More details on the program or how to apply for a position can be found at this link.