Ferrari F50 Longtail Rendered, Shows Stunning Aero Work

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the Ferrari F50 Longtail - a concept and model designed by Oleg Z and brought to life by LMM23 Design. Taking inspiration from the F50 GT and McLaren F1 GT. Would you take one of these over the McLaren F1 GT Longtail? If you could have any car as a Longtail, what would it be? ———————————————— #ferrari #ferrarif50 #ferrarif50gt #cars #car #carsofinstagram #love #supercarsofinstagram #followme #love #hypercar #supercar #carswithoutlimits #carlifestyle #cardesignsketch #art #3dart #cardesign ————————————————

A post shared by LMM23 Design® (@lmm23design) on Feb 10, 2020 at 7:40pm PST