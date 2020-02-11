Ferrari F50 Longtail Rendered, Shows Stunning Aero Work

A Ferrari F50 Longtail - what kind of sorcery is that? We're obviously talking about a rendering here, albeit with this pixel painting having serious roots in motorsport history.
This virtual proposal explores the possibilities of the Ferrari F50 racing program that was cut short. You see, the F50, which came around in 1995, was born with a naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V12 developed based on the 1990 Ferrari 641 F1 car's 3.5-liter V12 heart.
To give the famous F40 LM racecar a successor, the F50 GT racecar was developed. Alas, this never reached full maturity, with the Prancing Horse choosing to focus on Formula One instead: the main problem was that the FIA allowed homologation specials like the Porsche 911 GT1 to enter the arena. In the end, the F50 GT was tuned into a road-going special sold to exclusive customers.
However, if the F50 GT developments had carried on, perhaps Maranello would've come up with a Longtail incarnation of the machine, much like McLaren developed the F1 GTR Long Tail - the idea of the elongated rear section is to polish airflow manipulation in ways that increase the vehicle's top speed.
These days, McLaren has tuned the LT motorsport efforts into a road car series, but Woking isn't the only performance vehicle builder that approaches this theme for street-legal vehicles. And I'm looking at the rear section of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport here.
As such, model designer Oleg Z and digital label lmm23design decided to apply the LT treatment to the F50, with the result being visible in the Instagram post below - make sure to use the swipe feature for multiple angles of this velocity machine.
When it comes to the real-world implications of such a tale, Ferrari only brought 349 units of the F50 to the world, so the chances of an owner seeking a Longtail conversion are rather slim.
