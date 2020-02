A couple of days ago, we talked about the $20,000 pack for the older F430. The one they made for the 458 Italia looked the same - bolt-on fender flares and a JDM-style ducktail spoiler.The old 458 kit is famous because Justin Bieber had one and got crashed into by a lifted Jeep at the 2014 SEMA Show, if we remember correctly. But this is clearly something else. It's got the same boxy, clean lines as the packages Liberty Walk just introduced for the Huracan and GT-R. This new style of package isn't listed for sale on any of their websites yet. However, we can see that it's made from exposed carbon fiber, which is especially visible on the zesty orange car.As you can probably tell, these two 458s are different in other ways. While the exposed carbon hood stands out on the orange one, the black sports much larger aero, including winglets over the front bumper and a gooseneck wing. Based on the number of parts and their fabrication, this kit probably costs in the region of $60,000 to $80,000, not including installation. Not surprisingly, the hardcore Japanese tuning community is the one that took the plunge on these controversial, expensive Ferrari mods.From the front, the LW Performance Ferrari looks a bit like a LaFerrari combined with an FXX-K race car, so very modern. However, the square rear wings and flying buttresses remind us of an Enzo. To see that, you need to see them from the back, which is where Ferrari likes to keep a few classic lines (and circular taillights).