Hummer Electric Pickup Truck Rendered, Looks Spot On

Following a decade of hibernation, the Hummer nameplate is set to return to the market this spring. And while the days of bringing military-inspired offroaders with huge engines to the public are behind us, General Motors aims to release the GMC Hummer EV as a pickup truck.
The workhorse is scheduled to be unveiled on May 20, with teasers flying our way meanwhile. The automotive producer also states that the first batch of vehicles will be available in Fall 2021. Fortunately, the rendering we have here comes to fill in the gaps. And it looks like this pixel portrait mixes the traditional styling cues of the Hummer brand with the visual hints dropped via the said teasing process - we have to thank digital label Car Lifestyle for this exercise.
General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck site will bring the Hummer EV to the world - the plant currently produces the 2020 Cadillac CT6 and the 2020 Chevrolet Impala, but it will be adapted for EV production alone, as part of a plan involving a $2.2 billion investment. As such, the electric truck will be joined by the Cruise Origin on the assembly line, with the latter being a self-driving vehicle coming as part of the company's Cruise mobility startup. Other plug-dependant models are expected to be assembled at the plant in the future.
The GMC Hummer EV promises impressive numbers, so while its hp rating sits at a nicely rounded 1,000 ponies and its torque is listed at 11,500 lb-ft at the hweels, this will help the vehicle achieve a 0 to 60 mph time of three seconds.
As far as the battery packs are concerned, the hardware will be supplied by LG Chem, as part of a joint-venture.
The GMC Hummer EV faces competition from electric pickups such as the upcoming Rivian 1RT, Bollinger B2 and, of course, the Tesla Cybertruck. And once GM's bed wielder hits the market, we could also expect to see an electric SUV proudly displaying the Hummer badge.
