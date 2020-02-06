Jeep Reveals 2020 Gladiator Mojave, Adds High Altitude Trim Level

Black Pearl, the Stunning Superyacht for the Eco-Conscious Modern Pirate

For this edition of the Chicago Auto Show, the Jeep brand has three treats in the pipeline. The first is called Gladiator Mojave, described as “the ultimate high-performance off-road mid-size pickup truck.” 35 photos



Even the front seats differ from the Rubicon trim level, now featuring integrated upper bolsters to keep the driver and front passenger in their place while bashing those sand dunes into submission. 44.7 degrees of approach angle makes the Gladiator Mojave the best in its segment, along with the 11.6 inches of ground clearance. Jeep Performance Parts step sand slider side rails are also featured, and this truck knows how to do truck stuff too.



The payload rating is 1,200 pounds while towing capacity is rated at 6,000 pounds, meaning that the Mojave isn’t up there with the best the Gladiator has to offer. More to the point, a properly-equipped example maxes out at 1,700 pounds for payload and 7,650 pounds in terms of towing.



Next up, the other two surprises are the Wrangler High Altitude and Gladiator High Altitude. “We’ve taken



Available colors include Snazzberry, Ocean Blue, Granite Crystal, Gobi, Bright White, Black, and Billet Silver. A leather-wrapped dashboard, Nappa upholstery with quilting for the seats, and two color options (Black and Steel Gray) are the most important details regarding the interior. Jeep has also changed the Trail Rated badge with Desert Rated, which sounds right given the hardware that hides underneath. Fox hydraulic jounce bumpers and 2.5-inch internal bypass shock absorbers with external reservoirs open the list of upgrades. A one-inch front suspension lift, a reinforced frame and silver skid plate, stronger axles, cast-iron steering knuckles, and 33-inch Falken Wildpeak MTs are other highlights.

