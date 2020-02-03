Bill Murray Introduces 2020 Jeep Gladiator, Jeep e-Bike in Super Bowl LIV Ad

Having to relive the same day over and over again could be a horrible experience, but not if you get to drive the new 2020 Jeep Gladiator or the upcoming Jeep e-Bike.
At least, that’s the message from the Groundhog Day-inspired Super Bowl LIV ad from Jeep, starring none other than Bill Murray. In what is billed as Murray’s “first-ever national television commercial,” the actor brings the star-factor and the LOLs to a re-telling of the 1993 classic movie in which his character is forced to relive the same day until he learns his lesson.
The difference this time around is that Murray is no longer dreading the prospect: if anything, he’s happy time is standing still. Jeep is taking a gamble by betting on a 27-year-old movie to promise that no day will ever be the same, thanks to its car.
“It’s Groundhog Day all over again as Jeep brand debuts a Big Game spot starring Bill Murray (in his first-ever national television commercial). But this time reliving the same day over and over again is always a new adventure when you’re driving the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Jeep. There’s only one,” the description of the ad reads.
And why, yes, that is a Jeep e-Bike you see Murray riding in the same Big Game ad. Shortly after the spot aired, an official website for it went live and, while it doesn’t include too many specs, it does promise a new Jeep e-Bike for later this year. It’s powered by QuietKat and comes with a 750 watt electric motor and 40 miles of range on a single charge.
Fitted with Fire-Link suspension and 4.8” fat tires, the Jeep e-Bike promises to be the perfect partner for all sorts of adventures that start in the 2020 Gladiator and end on rocky bike paths.
Here are Bill and a cute groundhog enjoying the best of every single day, with help from Jeep.
The difference this time around is that Murray is no longer dreading the prospect: if anything, he’s happy time is standing still. Jeep is taking a gamble by betting on a 27-year-old movie to promise that no day will ever be the same, thanks to its car.
“It’s Groundhog Day all over again as Jeep brand debuts a Big Game spot starring Bill Murray (in his first-ever national television commercial). But this time reliving the same day over and over again is always a new adventure when you’re driving the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Jeep. There’s only one,” the description of the ad reads.
And why, yes, that is a Jeep e-Bike you see Murray riding in the same Big Game ad. Shortly after the spot aired, an official website for it went live and, while it doesn’t include too many specs, it does promise a new Jeep e-Bike for later this year. It’s powered by QuietKat and comes with a 750 watt electric motor and 40 miles of range on a single charge.
Fitted with Fire-Link suspension and 4.8” fat tires, the Jeep e-Bike promises to be the perfect partner for all sorts of adventures that start in the 2020 Gladiator and end on rocky bike paths.
Here are Bill and a cute groundhog enjoying the best of every single day, with help from Jeep.