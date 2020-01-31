Jeep Rat Rod Looks Like a Rogue Soldier, Has HEMI Power

How much "Jeepness" is actually left in this build? Now that's a tough question! However, this kind of project seems to be more and more popular, in spite of the fact that it antagonizes purists (or does that aspect add to its fame? Once again, it's hard to tell).
The elongated chassis of this Rat Rod comes with an open engine compartment (more on its contents below), but that's not the most striking feature of the contraption. Instead, that title has to go to the sportscar-like ground clearance of the machine - don't let yourselves fooled by the fact that the machine is portrayed off the road, this is a member of the #low breed.
Oh, and let's not forget the chopped top - truth be told, the uber-short greenhouse does make this look like a battle vehicle.
The military roots of the American marque, which are here thanks to the Willys front end, are joined by the shade of green that now covers the vehicle, while the stickers found across the car, which also mention the Harley-Davidson name, come to complete the puzzle.
Returning to the open engine bay, you should know this is occupied by a 318ci HEMI. Of course, the visual drama is present, thanks to that shiny air intake sitting atop of the motor and to the sinister-looking exhaust setup.
If this Jeep rat rod looks a bit familiar, it's probably because it comes from Danton Arts Kustoms, a French shop whose creations we've discussed on multiple occasions.
Run by a gear head called Alexandre Danton, the label we're talking about has delivered wacky builds ranging from the Internet-famous Lamborghini Espada rat rod to similar machines based on air-cooled Porsches 911s (if you're new to this, I have to warn you: those Neunelfer also have V8 mills up front).
Jeep commando v8 new design us army. #hotrod #hotweelsofficial #kustom #ratrodmagazine #semashow #hotrod #truck #offroad #4x4 #jeep #willys #wrangler #jeepstagram #jeepwillys #harleydavidson #usarmy #usa #tvshow #kustom #luxe #luxury #design #newgeneration #newrod #madeinfrance🇫🇷🤯🤯🤯