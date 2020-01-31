Porsche Macan Gets 2020 Redesign With Taycan Influences

5 Porsche Readies for Electric Macan in Leipzig, Work on Factory Expansion Begins

Supermarket parking lots are filled with generic family cars pretending o be rugged SUVs. However, it's perfectly acceptable to love an SUV if it's a Porsche, which makes it a real sports car dressed like an SUV. 10 photos SUV . When the first-generation Cayenne came out in 2002, it was very controversial. However, the combination between an imposing body and sports car performance proved so popular that they eventually decided to make another, much smaller SUV.



Initially, the Macan was just as controversial because it was underpinned by the platform of the Audi Q5, which wasn't very exciting to drive. But eventually, it came to light that Porsche changed every component, especially the engines. Unlike the current Macan that does use Audi engines, the early models had special V6 twin-turbo units that were keen to rev.



Also, we're witnessing the last days of the current-generation Macan. The replacement should be fully-electric, or at least available as an EV . Like most car designers, The Sketch saw this as an opportunity to refine what's already there, as is often the case when Porsche makes a new car.



I mean, just look at the Cayenne and how little it changed over the last few years, not to mention the 911 or Panamera. But the



We wish Porsche didn't have to rush with these changes, but that's the way the cookie crumbles. They developed the fastest diesel 4-door car in the world, the 435 hp Panamera 4S Diesel, but only sold it for about a year. Also, all further development of internal combustion engines has apparently stopped.



But the Taycan makes it painfully clear that Porsche EV technology isn't there yet. And with Tesla Model Y deliveries just around the corner, things could be bad for the Macan EV.



