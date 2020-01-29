Porsche Taycan Turbo and Turbo S Subjected to 1/4-Mile Tests

EV

We're not going to talk about how it costs twice as much or has limited range right now. But the point is, Porsche makes cars that go really fast, and it would be a shame not to race the high-end Taycan Turbo.Porsche's idea of racing probably involves a nice, open track. But we all want to see the quarter-mile performance, as well as 0 to 60 times. These have already been covered in some casual and somewhat controversial drag races with the P100D, but for the most accurate numbers, you've got to go to Brooks from Drag Times.He got both versions of the high-end Porsche, the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S. Neither of them has a turbocharger, but that's how Porsche indicates which is the faster, more expensive car.As a quick reminder, the Taycan Turbo S is the flagship with a starting price of $185,000. That will get you 750 horsepower on quick bursts. It offers 774 lb-ft of torque and a range of 192 miles. Little brother Taycan Turbo makes only 650 horsepower, 626 lb-ft of torque will last for 201 miles. Real-world testing has shown they're much closer to 250 miles of range, though that's not the point of the story.Using specialist measuring equipment, Brooks was able to get the Turbo S down to 2.67 seconds from 0 to 60mph. The virtual quarter-mile passed in 10.88 seconds at 124.52 mph (200.39 km/h). For the record, it only had 56% battery charge, so the car will go faster.On the other hand, the less powerful Taycan Turbo did a 0 to 60mph pass in 2.86 seconds, which isn't bad at all. Its quarter-mile time was nearly identical: 10.96 seconds at 127.12 mph (204.57 km/h).