Jeep Willys "Fat Boy" Looks Like a Stock Car for Offroaders

Those of you who keep a close eye on what goes on at the drag strip might just be familiar with what appears to be an increasing number of Jeep Willys builds. This machine, which is all about the military roots of the brand, is used as a starting point for drag racing contraptions that go like stink. As such, digital artist Yasid Oozeear decided to try his hand at this, and this is how we ended up with the rendering sitting before us.
We're talking about an elaborate effort here, which started out with 3D modeling and received the kind of texture that can keep one staring at the result for quite some time.
Interestingly, the most intense part of the Jeep pixel portrait has to do with the custom shoes of the once-an-offroader. We're talking about stock car wheels, wrapped in tires so wide that, as the artist aptly points out, the whole machine looks like a mini steam roller - in case you're wondering, the tire thread, if such a word is suitable for these slicks, reads "Alter Ego".
An important percentage of the ground clearance has gone out the window, not that this Willys would have too much of a greenhouse. In fact, the upper structure of the vehicle is dominated by a cage. For the record, the rollover risk in drag racing such a toy can be as high as that coming from rugged terrain adventures and those concrete walls on the side of the strip can be unforgiving. And this is something all builders should be aware of.
Perhaps in an unexpected manner, the hood is still in place, with the contents of the engine compartment still confined, at least for now. Then again, projects like this one often receive updates that capture the imagination, so who knows when a massive blower will end up rendering that hood useless?
