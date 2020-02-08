Liberty Walk Ferrari F430 Screams for Attention, Kit Costs $20,000

Liberty Walk recently released a body kit for the Nissan GT-R that costs up to about $70,000. That's on top of a car that can cost up to $212,000. But what if we told you you could have an awesome modified supercar for half the price, and it's a Ferrari? Oh, how the tables have turned.
The GT-R used to be called the Ferrari killer because, for $80,000, you could have a real speed demon on your hands. But Italian supercar technology has progressed at a much faster pace while the R35 only suffered some tweaks.
Even so, we love classic F430 models. They might not win as many drag races today, but these are some iconic, nostalgic shapes of the mid-2000s. And you can take them to the next level with Liberty Walk body kits.
Now, from what we understand, the kit quietly came out in Japan back in 2016. Liberty Walk built a silver F430 with a negative camber, but our attention was grabbed by the straps when we saw 19x11-inch Forgiato Classico alloys on this red beast.
The kit is always the same, consisting of the trademark fender extensions, chin spoilers, aero rocker extensions, and a massive diffuser. Our favorite feature has to be the aggressive ducktail spoiler at the back which makes it look like an old Le Mans racer.
The cost, however, fluctuates with your choice of build material. The basic FRP is $18,000, but you can have full carbon fiber for $22,000. It's pretty clear that Liberty Walk sees no car brand as sacred, not even Ferrari. We've looked online and found there are at least five such widebody F430s, most of which are in Japan.
Considering you can grab a used F430 in relatively good condition for $90,000, this means that you can have a nice statement Ferrari supercar for about half the money of a new Liberty Walk Nissan GT-R. In case you forgot, behind the glass of the mid-engined machine sits one of the last naturally-aspirated V8s.
