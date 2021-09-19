VW Jetta GLI: A Look Back at the Sporty Compact Sedan With Golf GTI Roots

Following in the footsteps of the era’s Golf GTI, or the Rabbit GTI as it was known there, the first Jetta GLI officially sold in North America built on the success of its hot hatch sibling. Wrapped in a four-door body style, it came with a 1.8-liter fuel injected engine, producing 90 horsepower, channeled to the front wheels through a close-ratio five-speed manual transmission.
Throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, Volkswagen continued improving the Jetta GLI, and in 1990, they launched it with a 2.0-liter 16-valve engine. The Mk4 generation arrived for the 1999 model year, and then made a comeback three years later with the coveted 2.8-liter VR6. In 2004, the VR6 was phased off from the model, and a more efficient turbocharged 1.8-liter engine was introduced in its place.
The Jetta GLI Mk5 followed it, with a bigger engine. For this generation, Volkswagen chose a 2.0-liter TSI gasoline unit that was capable of pumping out 200 HP. Things such as the independent rear suspension and 18-inch alloy wheels were on deck, and customers were able to spec it with different options, such as the keyless entry, heated front seats, and touchscreen infotainment system.
Presented at the Chicago Auto Show in 2020, the new generation makes use of the ubiquitous MQB platform, and doesn’t cut back on power. The 2.0-liter four-banger, shared with the Golf GTI and available with a stick shift, produces 228 HP. The model has a limited-slip differential that works in concert with the XDS electronic differential lock to limit wheelspin and reduce understeer, and brings a lot of goodies, from the ten-color ambient lighting to the digital instrument cluster.
Even though compact sedans are not as popular as they used to be, Volkswagen still believes in the Jetta GLI. As a result, they have given it a mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year, which now boasts the usual design tweaks at both ends, complemented by the new 18-inch alloy wheels, bigger exhaust tips that improve its sound, according to the automaker, and a few updates in the cabin.
regular variants of the car, the 2022 Jetta GLI retains the firepower of its predecessor. The EA888 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 228 HP (231 PS / 170 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque, and can be married to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Full pricing details and specifications have yet to be announced, though we wouldn’t be surprised if the 2022 Jetta GLI launches with a small premium over the outgoing model. The latter is accompanied by an MSRP of $26,345 in the United States, and has EPA ratings of 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km) in the city and 33 mpg (7.1 l/100 km) on the highway.
Meanwhile, the regular 2021 Volkswagen Jetta can be ordered from just a hair under $19,000, before destination, dealer fees, and options,. It uses a 1.4-liter gasoline engine and returns 30/41 mpg (7.8 / 5.7 l/100 km) in city/highway.
Throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, Volkswagen continued improving the Jetta GLI, and in 1990, they launched it with a 2.0-liter 16-valve engine. The Mk4 generation arrived for the 1999 model year, and then made a comeback three years later with the coveted 2.8-liter VR6. In 2004, the VR6 was phased off from the model, and a more efficient turbocharged 1.8-liter engine was introduced in its place.
The Jetta GLI Mk5 followed it, with a bigger engine. For this generation, Volkswagen chose a 2.0-liter TSI gasoline unit that was capable of pumping out 200 HP. Things such as the independent rear suspension and 18-inch alloy wheels were on deck, and customers were able to spec it with different options, such as the keyless entry, heated front seats, and touchscreen infotainment system.
Presented at the Chicago Auto Show in 2020, the new generation makes use of the ubiquitous MQB platform, and doesn’t cut back on power. The 2.0-liter four-banger, shared with the Golf GTI and available with a stick shift, produces 228 HP. The model has a limited-slip differential that works in concert with the XDS electronic differential lock to limit wheelspin and reduce understeer, and brings a lot of goodies, from the ten-color ambient lighting to the digital instrument cluster.
Even though compact sedans are not as popular as they used to be, Volkswagen still believes in the Jetta GLI. As a result, they have given it a mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year, which now boasts the usual design tweaks at both ends, complemented by the new 18-inch alloy wheels, bigger exhaust tips that improve its sound, according to the automaker, and a few updates in the cabin.
regular variants of the car, the 2022 Jetta GLI retains the firepower of its predecessor. The EA888 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 228 HP (231 PS / 170 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque, and can be married to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Full pricing details and specifications have yet to be announced, though we wouldn’t be surprised if the 2022 Jetta GLI launches with a small premium over the outgoing model. The latter is accompanied by an MSRP of $26,345 in the United States, and has EPA ratings of 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km) in the city and 33 mpg (7.1 l/100 km) on the highway.
Meanwhile, the regular 2021 Volkswagen Jetta can be ordered from just a hair under $19,000, before destination, dealer fees, and options,. It uses a 1.4-liter gasoline engine and returns 30/41 mpg (7.8 / 5.7 l/100 km) in city/highway.