2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Is Cheaper Than Golf GTI

Based on the seventh generation of the Jetta, the GLI now has a price tag in the United States. Excluding the $895 destination charge, the most affordable trim level starts at $25,995. That’s right; the Jetta GLI undercuts the Golf GTI by 1,600 bucks! 26 photos



The question is, how does it stack up against the Golf GTI in terms of standard equipment? The list starts with 10-color ambient lighting, LED exterior lighting, 10-color ambient lighting for the cabin, 6.5-inch Composition Color infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and many more.



Creature comforts also include rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, push-button start and keyless entry, a rearview camera, an electric parking brake. On the safety front, every Jetta GLI comes with Rear Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning with autonomous emergency braking, and Blind Spot Monitor.



In the case of the Jetta GLI 35th Anniversary Edition, $1,000 more than the S translates to 18-inch wheels painted in dark grey and with red accents, a black roof, lots of badging, and DCC adaptive damping with Comfort mode.



The Autobahn sits at the top of the range, starting at $29,195 in the United States. A panoramic sunroof and the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit serve as the highlights, followed by 400 watts of Beats Audio, leather upholstery, ventilated and heated seats, power driver’s seat with memory and lumbar adjustments, remote start, and the 8.0-inch Composition Media infotainment system.



Manual enthusiasts, rejoice! All



Jetta GLI variants for 2019 come with three pedals and six forward gears. Customers who prefer the comfort and performance of the seven-speed DSG can upgrade for $800. Regardless of transmission option, the EPA estimates 25 mpg in the city, 32 out on the highway, and 28 on the combined driving cycle.

Sitting 0.6 inches lower to the ground than the Jetta with the 1.4 TSI, the GLI promises to drive as well as it looks thanks to a torque-vectoring, limited-slip differential and variable-ratio, electric power-assisted steering. The first examples of the breed will arrive at dealerships this spring.