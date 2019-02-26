autoevolution

Jetta Brand Debuts in China, Has Its Own SUV

26 Feb 2019
The Jetta that's now being denied to European buyers is available in abundance in China. Various reports suggesting "Jetta" was going to be a separate brand have been confirmed today with an official announcement from Volkswagen.
Two cars are being shown which will become available during the third quarter. There's a Jetta sedan, as well as a Jetta SUV/crossover, though there's also going to be a second one.

All are going to be built by the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture in Chengdu, targetting young buyers that perhaps don't have the biggest budget in the world. There's also a separate Jetta badge, which kind of looks like the Dacia shield. We wouldn't be surprised if the brand pops up in other regions.

Volkswagen is one of the oldest brands in China, and the Jetta was their bread-and-butter model. The venerable Mk2 was locally made there with various upgrades and facelifts until 2010. So you could say that China grew up in a Jetta, at least part of it.

Nothing is known about either of these two models we're showing you, but the sedan is not the same as the 2019 model sold in America, looking smaller and cheaper. The little SUV, meanwhile, seems similar to the Chinese version of the Skoda Kamiq. We suspect both will rely on a 1.4-liter turbo engine.

“In China, the Jetta plays an extremely valuable role for us as a Volkswagen model,” said Jürgen Stackmann, VW board of management member responsible for sales. “It has brought mobility for the masses, just like the Beetle once did in Europe. Developed by Volkswagen and built in China, the Jetta China has placed China on four wheels. To this day, it is one of Volkswagen’s most popular models in China – a real icon. This is why we are transforming a model into a brand for the first time in the history of Volkswagen and establishing a separate model and brand family.”
