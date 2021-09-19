On board of Jeff Bezos’ $400 Million Alleged Megayacht, The Flying Fox

Mini truck, big capabilities. That’s how Pickman describes its new XR off-roader, an all-terrain vehicle that promises superpowers in a small package.

Pickman XR EV Wants to Prove That Big Truck Capabilities Can Come in Small Packages





Its bigger brother, the 4XR version, measures 143.9 in (3,655 mm) in length, 59.8 in (1,519 mm) in width, and 1,854 in (73 mm) in height. It has the same towing capacity but a slightly lower payload of 1,102 lb (500 kg).



Both versions are equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery that offers a range of up to 50 miles (80 km) and takes up to four hours to fully charge. But there are ways to increase this range by opting for one of the two other batteries available, which come with a higher capacity. The BSE Trim Battery will cost you an additional $1,500 but will offer a maximum driving range of 90 miles (144.8 km). There is also the EXT Trim Battery option, which will set you back $4,000 but will boost that range to 130 miles (209 km).







With this being an off-road 4WD low speed, 4WD high speed, 2WD top speed. Pickman equipped the XR with a 4X4 dual motor, with a 3kW one at the front axle and a 7.5 kW motor at the rear axle, available for both models.



All your off-road truck basics are included in the XR, with some of the highlights being the roof and bed rack with LED spotlights, bumper guards, LED lighting, power windows and door locks, side steps, front and rear skid plate, front and rear independent suspension, a generous truck bed, 15-inch wheels and tires, lift kit, fender extensions, and a backup camera.



Inside the fully enclosed cab, there’s a 7-inch LCD smart display for your infotainment needs. Other noteworthy features are the dual 12V outlets, an LCD tachometer, power steering.







Right now, the Pickman XR electric mini-truck is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming the truck reaches production, the estimated shipping date is December 2021. The



Pickman is a company headquartered in California, but it manufactures its vehicles in China. The initial idea for the XR fully electric mini truck goes back to 2012, but the actual research and development took nine years to come to fruition. And while electric cars are a dime a dozen nowadays, with the whole zero emission movement and all, the Pickman does stand out from the crowd through its tiny size, but big capabilities of a full-size truck.Developed for off-road use only, the XR comes in two versions, the XR (two-door) and the 4XR (four-door). The size of the standard XR is 141.7 inches (3,599 mm) in length, 59.8 in (1,519 mm) in width, and 72.6 in (1,844 mm) in height. With a payload capacity of approximately1,320 lb (600 kg), the two-door XR can tow up to 3.3 tons (3,000 kg).Its bigger brother, the 4XR version, measures 143.9 in (3,655 mm) in length, 59.8 in (1,519 mm) in width, and 1,854 in (73 mm) in height. It has the same towing capacity but a slightly lower payload of 1,102 lb (500 kg).Both versions are equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery that offers a range of up to 50 miles (80 km) and takes up to four hours to fully charge. But there are ways to increase this range by opting for one of the two other batteries available, which come with a higher capacity. The BSE Trim Battery will cost you an additional $1,500 but will offer a maximum driving range of 90 miles (144.8 km). There is also the EXT Trim Battery option, which will set you back $4,000 but will boost that range to 130 miles (209 km).The Pickman electric mini-truck comes in 13 available colors, regardless of whether you go with the XR or 4XR model. There are options for every taste, from black and white to maroon, orange, yellow, military green, red, gray, forest green, and more.With this being an off-road truck , you’ve got a top speed of 50 mph (80 kph) and three gear modes to choose from:low speed, 4WD high speed, 2WD top speed. Pickman equipped the XR with a 4X4 dual motor, with a 3kW one at the front axle and a 7.5motor at the rear axle, available for both models.All your off-road truck basics are included in the XR, with some of the highlights being the roof and bed rack with LED spotlights, bumper guards, LED lighting, power windows and door locks, side steps, front and rear skid plate, front and rear independent suspension, a generous truck bed, 15-inch wheels and tires, lift kit, fender extensions, and a backup camera.Inside the fully enclosed cab, there’s a 7-inch LCD smart display for your infotainment needs. Other noteworthy features are the dual 12V outlets, an LCD tachometer, power steering.There is an extensive list of add-on options you can purchase, from air conditioning ($600), tube doors ($200 a pair), to a 5kW portable power station that really frees you from the grid, allowing you to charge everything from your devices and appliances to your e-bikes and so on. This add-on will set you back $3,000 and the power station comes with 5 USB ports, a DC socket, and a 2000W inverter.Right now, the Pickman XR electric mini-truck is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming the truck reaches production, the estimated shipping date is December 2021. The price for the two-door XR model starts at $17,000, while the four-door 4XR will start at $18,000 for the base.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.