VW “Cybervan” Concept Looks Like Some Mutant Electric ID. Buzz, It’s ICE-Power Overkill

After several years of taunting us, German carmaker Volkswagen is finally getting ready to launch the ID. Buzz van on the market, and even if the spyshots of the production version have shown a machine that is lightyears away, design-wise, from the concept that previewed it, excitement in the industry does run high with this one.
As it usually happens with high-profile launches, the production version ID. Buzz launch will likely spawn a flood of renderings that will show it in more or less fitting ways, tailored to what this or that designer believes would have worked better than what Volkswagen was able to produce.
To give you a taste of what that’s like, here’s a rendering of something that is not based on an ID. Buzz, but kind of looks like the mutated result of one having a baby with a Tesla Cybertruck. The design is the work of someone named Al Yasid (yasiddesign), who we’ve featured before here on autoevolution.
The concept has no name, but given how from certain angles it resembles something Tesla would do, we dared name it Cybervan. It’s not powered by electricity, as its name would have you believe, but by some undisclosed internal combustion engine mounted at the rear, and so powerful it needs no less than four exhaust pipes to breathe out.
As per its designer, this is some sort of show-off vehicle, as it can seat only one, smack down in the middle of a rather generously-sized interior, thus having none of that van-like capabilities as we generally understand them.
We’re told this concept is something Yasid has done a while ago and has no chance of actually making it into the real world, although it will “remain in the digital world and will be going places,” whatever that means.
