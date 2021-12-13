Chevrolet Chevelle SS “Incomplete” Tears Its Back Wide Open, Stunning Just the Same

For a car that has not been in production for the past 44 years, the Chevrolet Chevelle is somehow still dominating the world we live in, alongside other great examples of 1960s’ car making. Whether we’re talking about custom projects, barn finds, or renderings, Chevy’s mid-size wonder pops up in conversations or articles at least once per day.
We kick off this week by bringing to your attention a Chevelle that does not exist in the real world (who’s to say it eventually won’t?), but in the virtual one. It’s the work of specialist Al Yasid (yasiddesign), someone who doesn’t shy away from envisioning radical projects for visual delight.
We nicknamed this thing Incomplete, and for obvious reasons. Originally a full-grown and full-bodied Chevelle SS, it was digitally torn open at the rear to expose all the juicy mechanical bits. Neither the glass nor the rear hood is there, leaving only the elevated, straight wings to extend outwards directly from the main body.
In this configuration, the car reveals in all their glory the suspension setup, the quad, center-mounted exhaust, but also the extra-wide rear tire, just right for a trip at the drag strip.
The designer behind the Incomplete says this is “definitely not how you’d expect to see a Chevelle SS today," but this is probably exactly why the configuration looks so appealing.
Safety regulations aside, we have no idea if this thing has any chance of coming to a street near you sometime in the future, but Yasid hints it doesn’t, a least not in this form.
“[This is] one of the crazy ideation I’ve put together a while ago developing a new custom design for a Chevelle. Needless to say, this is far from what the owner of the project will go for!,” he said in the recent Instagram post (check below) that made the design public.
