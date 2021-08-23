Ferrari Enzo Gets FXX K Bits, Looks Spot On

FXX K is how Ferrari calls the development program for a “laboratory car based on Maranello’s first hybrid,” the LaFerrari. Concocted in 2015, the program saw some 40 cars being built to replace the FXX and 599XX track machines over the span of two years.
The FXX K machines are incredible beasts. Power comes from a combination of an ICE and an electric motor - the 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 powerplant is rated at 848 hp, and an extra 188 hp comes from the electric motor, for a total system output of well over 1,000 hp and over 900 Nm of torque.
With the mechanical enhancements, the LaFerrari also got some serious body modifications, meant to allow the car in the FXX K configuration to generate an incredible amount of downforce: 540 kg (1,190 lb) at 200 kph (124 mph).
Unlike the FXX K, the Ferrari Enzo was made to travel the roads. Wearing the name of the company’s founder, the model would have probably deserved more time under the spotlight but ended up being made in about 400 units between 2002 and 2004.
Luckily, from time to time, digital designers remember the car, and bring it back to life in amazing or less so renderings. For what it’s worth, the one we have here, the work of Yasid Oozeear from yasiddesign, seems to fall into the first category. That’s because we’re dealing with an Enzo wearing the most in-your-face FXX K bits.
The front end, although maintaining the overall design of the Enzo, borrows several cues from the racer, including the position of the side mirrors. Viewed from the side, the digital car looks a lot sharper than in its stock form, although here too it retains most of the original Enzo look, save perhaps for the unique wheels fitted onto it. But it is at the rear where one of the biggest changes can be seen, as the Enzo was gifted with the twin small wings at each corner of the tail that made the FXX K all the craze back in its day.
As with most other works such as this, the Enzo FXX K will never see daylight in the real world. Yet this design goes to prove, once more, that all it takes is a little imagination to bring back into the spotlight, with a bang, the machines of yesteryear.
