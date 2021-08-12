Chevrolet Corvette “Deep Dish” Is Not Your Father’s American Sports Car

Believe it or not, almost six decades have passed since Chevrolet first rolled out a model that would get to be known as America's Sports Car. What’s even more surprising, especially given the segment it plays in and its maker’s appetite for more mainstream cars, is that the Corvette is still around, now in its eighth generation, and perhaps more appealing than ever.
But, as is the case with all things when it comes to humans, an appealing Corvette is more a matter of personal taste. For some, the mid- engine configuration of the C8 and the fact that it is the first to be offered in both left- and right-hand drive versions might be enough to tip the scale.
For others, not even that can dilute the success of the C3. Made from 1968 to 1982, this generation was one of the best selling in the family, being at the top of the chart in four of the nameplate's best five years of sales: 1976, 1977, 1978, and the record 1979, when close to 54,000 cars found their owners.
Then, collectors and hardcore fans will always go for the C1, the one that started this entire success story, or the very stylish C2. So, basically, no matter where you turn, there is some crowd cheering for each generation of the Corvette.
For Yasid Oozeear from yasiddesign, one of the many digital artists we like to feature here on autoevolution, the “C4 Corvette has been a huge favourite out of all the Corvettes ever.” Although he admits to having a soft spot for the C3 as well, and after working on countless no-matter-the-generation Corvette projects before, he describes the C4 as “complete perfection.”
So here’s the artist’s latest rendering tribute to the sports car our parents (or grandparents) used to drive, widened at the hips and shoulders, shod in deep dish rear tires (hence the nickname we chose for it), and somehow blending the rounded lines of the front (complete with pop-up headlights) with the squarish one of the rear, without looking horrible.
