1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Comes Into This World With 755 HP of Brand New Pro-Touring Power

As it happens every year, 2022 will kick off in force, with a couple of major car auctions being held by competing houses in Florida and Arizona. There are long lists of extraordinary cars going under the hammer in both places, but, as usual, we’re mostly talking about older builds, many of which have been sold and re-sold over and over again.
Not the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS we have here though. This is one of the freshest such conversions on the market, having been finished in 2021, and probably going to star at an auction for the first time in its life.
The car is described as a “full frame-off Pro-Touring build,” and the amount of hardware that went into it to support this statement is staggering.
The Chevelle is propped on 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Sport tires. Behind the front ones sits a suspension system with taller spindles for better geometry, while at the rear we get a Heidts independent rear suspension system.
The completely reworked frame sits on “Viking adjustable coilover springs with tubular A-arm suspension and a custom front sway bar,” and braking power is ensured by means of Wilwood hardware fitted on all corners.
The body of the muscle car was massaged to help the massive engine do its thing. The hood has additional vents for better cooling, and there are modified wings and spoiler up front to allow for more airflow and downforce.
The changes were needed because the monster packs a supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 engine tweaked into developing 755 hp and 715 ft-lb of torque. It is controlled by means of a 6-speed manual transmission, and breaths out through a stainless-steel exhaust system.
The interior was not left to chance either and now comes in black and white, and with a Dakota Digital dashboard. Modern amenities include a custom TMI dash pad, Vintage Air climate control, and Bluetooth stereo.
The brand new Chevelle is listed by Barrett-Jackson for sale during the event it will be holding in late January in Scottsdale, Arizona. The car goes with no reserve, and there is no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch.
