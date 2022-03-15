Volvo to Establish Charging Network at 15 Starbucks Locations Between Seattle and Denver

Volvo is joining forces with Starbucks to establish a public EV charging network at the coffee giant’s U.S. stores along a 1,350-mile route from the Denver area to Starbucks’ company headquarters in Seattle. The carmaker will install as many as 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations.
The plan includes a charging location about every 100 miles along that route, which is well within the battery range of most electric vehicles. Work on these new charging stations will start this summer and they should all be done by the end of the year.
These ChargePoint DC fast chargers can theoretically juice up your Volvo C40 Recharge from 20 percent to a 90 percent charge in roughly 40 minutes. During that time, drivers and their passengers can simply relax inside a Starbucks with their favorite beverage in hand.
In order to find the ChargePoint stations at participating Starbucks locations, Volvo Recharge drivers can either use the ChargePoint app integrated into their vehicle’s infotainment system, or the smartphone app.
Here’s the kicker though. While most EV drivers will have to pay a fee in order to use these stations, Volvo drivers will be able to access them either for free or at preferential rates.
“Volvo Cars wants to give people the freedom to move and lower their impact on the environment,” said Anders Gustafsson, Sr. Vice President Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA. “Working with Starbucks we can do that by giving them enjoyable places to relax while their cars recharge.”
Both Volvo and Starbucks are progressive companies, with the former aiming to become a fully electric carmaker by the year 2030, while the latter aspires to lead the retail industry in decarbonization solutions – including having EV charging and on-site solar availability at stores and in adjacent locations.
