2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Enters Production, Costs $58,750

What do you call a less practical Volvo XC40 Recharge? Make that C40 Recharge. The coupe-styled crossover based on the Swedish automaker’s compact modular architecture has entered production in Ghent, Belgium, seven months after Volvo revealed the zero-emission sport utility vehicle.
The Ghent facility also makes the XC40 Recharge, which is $3,450 more affordable in the United States at $55,300 compared to $58,750 for the newcomer. Those prices don’t include taxes and the federal tax credit, which makes the C40 Recharge quite an expensive choice in this segment.
Although they’re not direct rivals, the Tesla Model Y Long Range currently starts at $54,990 stateside. It’s also certain the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will undercut Volvo’s new crossover, and the same can be said for Kia’s EV6.
Volvo intends to increase BEV capacity in Ghent to 135,000 vehicles per year, expecting more than half of the plant’s output in 2022 to consist of battery-electric vehicles. By 2030, the Swedish automaker controlled by Chinese automaker Geely intends to be fully electric in every part of the world. By 2040, Volvo aims to become a climate-neutral company.
“The C40 Recharge is a car that represents our future,” said Javier Varela, senior VP for industrial operations and quality. “Our manufacturing operations and a close collaboration with our suppliers are key in achieving our future ambitions in terms of electrification and climate neutrality. Our Ghent plant is ready for the all-electric future and will be an important part of our global industrial network for the years to come,” signed off Varela.
Currently available only with a 78-kWh battery and dual-motor AWD, the C40 Recharge is estimated to receive an EPA rating of 200-plus miles (322 kilometers). By comparison, the XC40 Recharge offers up to 223 miles (359 kilometers) while the MYLR is boasting up to 326 miles (525 kilometers).
If you had $60k lying around, would you consider the C40 Recharge over the more spacious XC40 Recharge and overall better Model Y Long Range?
Although they’re not direct rivals, the Tesla Model Y Long Range currently starts at $54,990 stateside. It’s also certain the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will undercut Volvo’s new crossover, and the same can be said for Kia’s EV6.
Volvo intends to increase BEV capacity in Ghent to 135,000 vehicles per year, expecting more than half of the plant’s output in 2022 to consist of battery-electric vehicles. By 2030, the Swedish automaker controlled by Chinese automaker Geely intends to be fully electric in every part of the world. By 2040, Volvo aims to become a climate-neutral company.
“The C40 Recharge is a car that represents our future,” said Javier Varela, senior VP for industrial operations and quality. “Our manufacturing operations and a close collaboration with our suppliers are key in achieving our future ambitions in terms of electrification and climate neutrality. Our Ghent plant is ready for the all-electric future and will be an important part of our global industrial network for the years to come,” signed off Varela.
Currently available only with a 78-kWh battery and dual-motor AWD, the C40 Recharge is estimated to receive an EPA rating of 200-plus miles (322 kilometers). By comparison, the XC40 Recharge offers up to 223 miles (359 kilometers) while the MYLR is boasting up to 326 miles (525 kilometers).
If you had $60k lying around, would you consider the C40 Recharge over the more spacious XC40 Recharge and overall better Model Y Long Range?