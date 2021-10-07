Laid-Out, Matte Nissan Skyline ER34 Has Subtle Tommykaira GT-R Digital Vibes

1 Unofficial 2023 BMW M2 Active Tourer Manages the Unthinkable, Grille Looks OK

Nissan's Skyline nameplate has such a massive heritage (including under the original Prince parent) that it’s probably now beyond the pursuit of financial success. But how about owner happiness? 7 photos



Out of the incredible number of versions that have come out on the market since 1957, one pixel master has chosen just one to follow on his JDM journey. That would be Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media, who is apparently on a quest.



Maybe he’s tired of all things American (during work hours he’s the Head Designer of one “little” outlet called West Coast Customs), although we have seen a



And probably just to show his versatility, this time around we aren’t dealing with little Mazdas turned into widebody NFS canyon carvers, trashed classic halo cars, or a Fast and Furious



The model in question is a particular one, the (ER34) Skyline 25GT, a sedan equipped with the (in)famous RB25DE NEO inline-six, but without turbocharging. Although it’s been selected to liven up the proverbial hump day, it didn’t sit in the middle of the Skyline range.



Nevertheless, it now strives for more than ever, thanks to a few sensible upgrades. Nothing fancy, it’s just lowered and sits on a fresh set of dual-tone deep-dish wheels. But the details of the aero work still make us believe this could also serve as an informal homage to the legendary Tommykaira GT-R tuning works... and we love every bit of the blocky,





