The Grim Sleeper Is Proof That Even a Volvo 960 Hearse Makes for a Good Camper

How’s that for creative repurposing? An old hearse is now living the life as a converted camper and, in the process, it’s also became an international star.
Meet the Grim Sleeper. The Grim Sleeper is a former hearse, a 1998 Volvo 960 Hearse, that’s been converted into a camper and recently completed a tour of Scotland without “one single problem,” according to the car’s social media. We told you it was an international star; you can’t be one without your own Instagram.
Shannon Orr and Iain Cameron bought the converted hearse one week ahead of their planned drive across Scotland’s North Coast 500. They went online to search for a camper and, according to Liverpool Echo, ended up paying £3,500 ($4,740) for the converted hearse. They can’t take any credit for the conversion, since the previous owner did an impressive job with it, but they did add the finishing touches with the figurines on the dashboard, the ducks on the mirrors, and skeletons on the back.
The couple say that the hearse is not haunted, though it does attract plenty of attention at campsites. They have no issue sleeping inside, since it’s comfortable and spacious. In fact, they took their two dogs along for the journey, which will probably be the first of a long series.
Inside, the hearse camper has a large bed, a fridge, a sink and a cooker. The one photo of the interior posted to social media – and in the gallery above – shows it’s not exactly the most welcome kind of camper, what with everything being in black leather, but it probably beats sleeping in a tent.
Orr and Cameron are now planning more trips in the Grim Sleeper and, when not using it, they will also be renting it out to others looking for something a little more… extraordinary in terms of on-the-road accommodation.
