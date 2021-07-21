MINI Teams Up With Starbucks, Comes Up With Coffee Brewing Car

More on this:

1 2022 MINI Anniversary Edition Celebrates 60 Years of Cooper Vehicles

2 MINI Goes Sustainable, Over 15 Percent of Its New Cars Are Already Electrified

3 South Korean President Moon Says His Country Will Land on the... Moon

4 South Korea Will Open World's Largest Test Area for Autonomous Cars, K-City

5 South Korean Artist Crashes His Model X into His Livingroom, Wants Tesla to Pay