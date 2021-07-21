MINI Teams Up With Starbucks, Comes Up With Coffee Brewing Car

MINI has set up a collaboration with Starbucks in South Korea to celebrate the launch of the MINI Convertible Cooper S in the Asian country. Their collab resulted in the MINI+Starbucks Brewing Car, which will be operated with Starbucks Coffee Korea.
Together, the two brands will accept applications for visits to the brewing car, which promises to achieve the same level of quality expected from a full-on Starbucks coffee shop. This means that MINI has created the smallest Starbucks in the world, and it is also on wheels. Together, these two achievements make a world-first, so let us drink a cup of coffee to that!
According to the press release, anyone interested in getting a cup of Starbucks coffee from the MINI+Starbucks Brewing Car will have to follow the official Instagram accounts of MINI Korea and Starbucks Coffee Korea and comment the story along with the essential hashtags in the event post.
Ten lucky applicants from South Korea will be selected from the stories submitted until July 30, 2021. From August 6, 2021, one of three MINI+Starbucks brewing cars will visit the applicants at their chosen locations in South Korea and provide drinks and coffee. Furthermore, the ten selected applicants will also get a MINI+Starbucks RFID card charged with KRW 100,000 ($86) as a gift.
The launch of the new MINI family in South Korea is celebrated by the British brand owned by the BMW Group through various joint campaigns in the country, along with Starbucks Coffee Korea. Their collaboration's slogan is "We are different, but pretty good together."
Unfortunately, MINI does not plan to expand this collaboration to other markets, but this may change if the British brand gets more positive feedback on this idea. Who knows, maybe the next MINI launch in your country could be accompanied by coffee from Starbucks brewed from a specially modified MINI Convertible Cooper S, or another MINI for that matter.
Together, the two brands will accept applications for visits to the brewing car, which promises to achieve the same level of quality expected from a full-on Starbucks coffee shop. This means that MINI has created the smallest Starbucks in the world, and it is also on wheels. Together, these two achievements make a world-first, so let us drink a cup of coffee to that!
According to the press release, anyone interested in getting a cup of Starbucks coffee from the MINI+Starbucks Brewing Car will have to follow the official Instagram accounts of MINI Korea and Starbucks Coffee Korea and comment the story along with the essential hashtags in the event post.
Ten lucky applicants from South Korea will be selected from the stories submitted until July 30, 2021. From August 6, 2021, one of three MINI+Starbucks brewing cars will visit the applicants at their chosen locations in South Korea and provide drinks and coffee. Furthermore, the ten selected applicants will also get a MINI+Starbucks RFID card charged with KRW 100,000 ($86) as a gift.
The launch of the new MINI family in South Korea is celebrated by the British brand owned by the BMW Group through various joint campaigns in the country, along with Starbucks Coffee Korea. Their collaboration's slogan is "We are different, but pretty good together."
Unfortunately, MINI does not plan to expand this collaboration to other markets, but this may change if the British brand gets more positive feedback on this idea. Who knows, maybe the next MINI launch in your country could be accompanied by coffee from Starbucks brewed from a specially modified MINI Convertible Cooper S, or another MINI for that matter.