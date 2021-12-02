2022 Volvo C40 Recharge EV Goes on Sale in Canada, Pricing Starts at CA$72,600

Here Are the Top 5 Most Rewarding Holiday Projects

Volvo has started accepting reservations for the 2022 C40 Recharge in Canada, almost two months after production of the zero-emission crossover kicked off at the Ghent factory, in Belgium.



Key



Essentially a rebodied variant of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the kWh battery that feeds two electric motors, one at the front and the other at the rear. The total system output is rated at 402 horsepower, and it has 486 pound-feet (659 Nm) of torque, which enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.7 seconds. Volvo estimates that it has a total driving range of around 225 miles (360 km), though the final EPA certification is still pending.



South of the Canadian border, the Those interested in the vehicle can reserve a build slot online or at their local Volvo retailer, for CA$500 (US$392). Pricing, on the other hand, starts at CA$72,600 (equal to US$56,861). The 2022 C40 Recharge is available in a single trim level, dubbed the Ultimate, and customers who order it now should take delivery next spring.Key specifications include the 20-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, fixed panoramic moonroof, 360-degree camera system, Harman Kardon premium audio, Digital Services Package (4-year subscription) with Android Operating System, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay, Pilot Assist, and others. The battery-electric crossover is available in one of the seven exterior paint finishes, and four of them can be combined with the Fjord Blue carpeting at no extra cost.Essentially a rebodied variant of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge is powered by a 78battery that feeds two electric motors, one at the front and the other at the rear. The total system output is rated at 402 horsepower, and it has 486 pound-feet (659 Nm) of torque, which enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.7 seconds. Volvo estimates that it has a total driving range of around 225 miles (360 km), though the final EPA certification is still pending.South of the Canadian border, the 2022 C40 Recharge is accompanied by an MSRP of $58,750. Eligible for federal tax incentives of up to $7,500, it’s available in two trim levels, the Plus and Ultimate, packs the same gear, uses the same powertrain, and is offered with 250 kWh of complimentary charging in the first three years at Electrify America’s network.

