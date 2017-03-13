Volvo Crashes 2018 XC60 Only To Find Out It’s As Safe As They Come

When talking about Volvo
, you can’t help but think that the Swedish automaker is a byname for car safety. And as expected from Volvo, the second-generation XC60 is particularly tough in the event of a crash situation. Like exceptionally tough.
Described as the world’s most technologically advanced crash-test facility, the Volvo Safety
Center in Gothenburg is crucial to designing safe vehicles. Before Euro NCAP and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety get their hands on the all-new XC60, Volvo’s own facility crashed the hell out of the compact SUV
.
The Swedish automaker released three videos to prove just how safe the XC60 is. Arguably the most violent test of the lot is the small overlap
. At 40 mph (64 km/h). With a 25 percent offset barrier. In this scenario, the left wheel, driver’s side fender, and door take the brunt of the impact, but in-vehicle and underbody footage reveal that the passenger structure didn’t even flinch. Also violent is the straight front crash at 35 mph (56 km/h).
For a bit of theatricality, the rollover crash test offers it by the bucket load. Hurled by a specially-developed ramp at 30 mph (48 km/h), the XC60 almost completes three rolls before it comes to a stop. Even though the passenger crash test dummy
’s hand took out the rearview mirror, you’ll notice that the inanimate objects got through this crash without any life-threatening injuries.
Extremely tough it may be, but the 2018 Volvo XC60 is also pretty clever. Automatic braking, for example, is complemented by automatic steering assistance
for the Oncoming Lane Mitigation and Blind Spot Information systems. The XC60’s City Safety safety suite is also complemented by automatic steering, a feature that paves the way for the manufacturer’s promise of no serious injuries or deaths in new Volvos by the year 2020.
Slated to arrive at U.S. dealers in the fall of 2017, the 2018 Volvo XC60
will be made available with a selection 2.0-liter turbo engines, as well as the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain. In Europe and other parts of the world, the XC60 will also boast the D4 and D5 2.0-liter turbo diesels. Regardless of powerplant, all variants are mated to an eight-speed automatic tranny.