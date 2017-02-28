Automatic Steering Assistance Is Go For The 2018 Volvo XC60

Going fast and braking hard in a straight line is easy. But doing the same things when the going gets twisty is another story. In keeping with its promise for unparalleled safety, Volvo
pushes the envelope for the XC60 with automatic steering assistance.
Slated to be revealed in seven days’ time at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the second generation of the compact crossover will debut three advanced driver assistance features designed to assist, support, and even avoid potential collisions. The first is City Safety, and indeed, it can steer the XC60 by itself when automatic braking
alone would not fend off a collision.
Steering support for City Safety is active between 50 and 100 kilometers per hour, which works out at 31 to 62 mph. There’s also Oncoming Lane Mitigation we should talk about, a system who's meant to avoid collisions with vehicles heading from an oncoming lane. In the first instance, the safety feature alerts the driver that he has wandered out of the proper driving lane, then provides automatic steering assistance. The Oncoming Lane Mitigation system is active from 60 to 140 kilometers per hour (37 to 87 mph).
Then there’s Blind Spot Information, which has received a big update for the 2018 Volvo XC60
in the form of a steer assist functionality designed to avoid crashes with vehicles hiding in the blind spot of the compact crossover. Having said that, the Swedish automaker reiterates the promise that it’s aiming for no serious injuries or deaths in his new cars by the year 2020.
“We have been working with collision avoidance systems for many years and we can see how effective they are,”
said Safety Center director Malin Ekholm. “In Sweden alone we have seen a decline of around 45 percent in rear-end frontal crashes thanks to our collision warning with autobrake system. With the XC60 we are determined to take the next step in reducing avoidable collisions with the addition of steering support and assistance systems.”