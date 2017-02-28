autoevolution

Automatic Steering Assistance Is Go For The 2018 Volvo XC60

 
28 Feb 2017, 9:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Going fast and braking hard in a straight line is easy. But doing the same things when the going gets twisty is another story. In keeping with its promise for unparalleled safety, Volvo pushes the envelope for the XC60 with automatic steering assistance.
Slated to be revealed in seven days’ time at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the second generation of the compact crossover will debut three advanced driver assistance features designed to assist, support, and even avoid potential collisions. The first is City Safety, and indeed, it can steer the XC60 by itself when automatic braking alone would not fend off a collision.

Steering support for City Safety is active between 50 and 100 kilometers per hour, which works out at 31 to 62 mph. There’s also Oncoming Lane Mitigation we should talk about, a system who's meant to avoid collisions with vehicles heading from an oncoming lane. In the first instance, the safety feature alerts the driver that he has wandered out of the proper driving lane, then provides automatic steering assistance. The Oncoming Lane Mitigation system is active from 60 to 140 kilometers per hour (37 to 87 mph).

Then there’s Blind Spot Information, which has received a big update for the 2018 Volvo XC60 in the form of a steer assist functionality designed to avoid crashes with vehicles hiding in the blind spot of the compact crossover. Having said that, the Swedish automaker reiterates the promise that it’s aiming for no serious injuries or deaths in his new cars by the year 2020.

“We have been working with collision avoidance systems for many years and we can see how effective they are,” said Safety Center director Malin Ekholm. “In Sweden alone we have seen a decline of around 45 percent in rear-end frontal crashes thanks to our collision warning with autobrake system. With the XC60 we are determined to take the next step in reducing avoidable collisions with the addition of steering support and assistance systems.”




2018 volvo xc60 automatic steering Volvo XC60 SUV Volvo 2017 Geneva Motor Show safety
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our VOLVO Testdrives:

VOLVO XC60 75
2016 VOLVO XC90 T679
2016 VOLVO XC9079
2015 Volvo S60 Drive-E74
VOLVO V40 Cross Country77
VOLVO S60 DRIVe 71
VOLVO S60 69
VOLVO C30 60
VOLVO XC60 70
VOLVO XC70 67