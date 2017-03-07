2018 Volvo XC60 Is The Sexiest Crossover SUV In Geneva

Following the completion of the 90 Series, Volvo's new focus is on reimagining the 60 Series. The first member of the lineup to get the all-new treatment is the XC60
. As expected, it rides on the SPA platform of the XC90, and it even comes as a plug-in hybrid.
But first, let’s talk about design. Sculpted and tout, the XC60 has a clear edge over its bigger brother as far as sexiness is concerned. Especially from the profile, the compact luxury crossover SUV
is exactly what the doctor ordered. The front fascia, meanwhile, is a more dynamic take on Volvo’s current design language, whereas the rear is giving the impression of a V90
-XC90
mashup.
The interior is similarly pretty, featuring a tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system integrated vertically, a familiar-looking gear lever, steering wheel, and instrument cluster. There’s an adequately-sized trunk in the 2018 Volvo XC60
as well, capable of swallowing up 505 liters of cargo with the rear seats up.
Standing 4.68 meters long and with a ground clearance of 21.6 centimeters, Volvo
’s newcomer also has the right stuff for greenlaning and mild off-road situations. When properly equipped, the all-new XC60 can tow no more than 2,400 kilograms of whatever you want to transport in the cargo trailer.
As far as the powertrain is concerned, an 8-speed automatic comes as standard on all engine choices. The turbo diesel-fed lineup consists of the D4 (190 PS) and D5 (235 PS), whereas the gasoline-powered department is the specialty of the T5 (254 PS) and T6 (320 PS). All engines displace 2.0 liters.
As for the T8 Twin Engine
plug-in hybrid, the total system output is 407 PS (320+87) and 640 Nm of torque (400+240). A 10.4 kWh lithium-ion battery is placed in the center tunnel of the XC60, offering an EV range of 45 km.
“The XC60 is an SUV not designed to look down on others but to drive. The exterior has an athletic sculpture with a subtle, timeless quality,”
says Thomas Ingenlath, senior vice president of design at Volvo. “The XC60 provides a true Scandinavian experience which will make our customers feel special.”