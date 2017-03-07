autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

2018 Volvo XC60 Is The Sexiest Crossover SUV In Geneva

 
7 Mar 2017, 10:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following the completion of the 90 Series, Volvo's new focus is on reimagining the 60 Series. The first member of the lineup to get the all-new treatment is the XC60. As expected, it rides on the SPA platform of the XC90, and it even comes as a plug-in hybrid.
But first, let’s talk about design. Sculpted and tout, the XC60 has a clear edge over its bigger brother as far as sexiness is concerned. Especially from the profile, the compact luxury crossover SUV is exactly what the doctor ordered. The front fascia, meanwhile, is a more dynamic take on Volvo’s current design language, whereas the rear is giving the impression of a V90-XC90 mashup.

The interior is similarly pretty, featuring a tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system integrated vertically, a familiar-looking gear lever, steering wheel, and instrument cluster. There’s an adequately-sized trunk in the 2018 Volvo XC60 as well, capable of swallowing up 505 liters of cargo with the rear seats up.

Standing 4.68 meters long and with a ground clearance of 21.6 centimeters, Volvo’s newcomer also has the right stuff for greenlaning and mild off-road situations. When properly equipped, the all-new XC60 can tow no more than 2,400 kilograms of whatever you want to transport in the cargo trailer.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, an 8-speed automatic comes as standard on all engine choices. The turbo diesel-fed lineup consists of the D4 (190 PS) and D5 (235 PS), whereas the gasoline-powered department is the specialty of the T5 (254 PS) and T6 (320 PS). All engines displace 2.0 liters.

As for the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid, the total system output is 407 PS (320+87) and 640 Nm of torque (400+240). A 10.4 kWh lithium-ion battery is placed in the center tunnel of the XC60, offering an EV range of 45 km.

“The XC60 is an SUV not designed to look down on others but to drive. The exterior has an athletic sculpture with a subtle, timeless quality,” says Thomas Ingenlath, senior vice president of design at Volvo. “The XC60 provides a true Scandinavian experience which will make our customers feel special.”

 Download attachment: 2018 Volvo XC60 specifications (PDF)

2018 volvo xc60 2017 Geneva Motor Show Volvo XC60 specifications Volvo SUV crossover
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our VOLVO Testdrives:

VOLVO XC60 75
2016 VOLVO XC90 T679
2016 VOLVO XC9079
2015 Volvo S60 Drive-E74
VOLVO V40 Cross Country77
VOLVO S60 DRIVe 71
VOLVO S60 69
VOLVO C30 60
VOLVO XC60 70
VOLVO XC70 67