2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked, Looks Sharper Than The XC90

At the time of writing this story, there are less than 20 hours to go until the reveal of the 2018 Volvo XC60 at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
. Not content with waiting that long, a fellow motoring publication released the first picture of the all-new compact SUV.
It's Autoblog.nl
that let the cat out of the bag before the scheduled time, and as expected, this fellow has a Matryoshka Doll feeling to it, bearing in mind how closely it resembles the XC90. There are a handful of visual differences between the two models, though, and overall, the XC60 looks a bit more taut.
The sculpted lower extremities of the front bumper, the leaner design of the Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, the slightly more aggressive angle of the D-pillar and rear window, there’s plenty to like about the second-generation XC60. The leaked pic also features what appears to be a wire hanging from under the car, which is a bit unnerving. But then again, this fellow here is a pre-production prototype, so consider this little slip-up already forgiven.
Fitted with generously-sized two-tone alloy wheels and Michelin tires, the pictured 2018 Volvo XC60 also features chrome trim on the side skirts. In the case of the XC90
mid-size SUV
, chrome accents are the specialty of the Inscription trim level and of the luxed-up Excellence. Lower grades and the R-Design, on the other hand, will make do without the bling-blingy treatment.
Another thing this leaked image reveals is that Volvo moved the front axle forward, thus shortening the front overhang for a more appealing profile design. And based on the lack of a charge port door, this XC60 is no plug-in hybrid
. While on the subject of engines, 2.0-liter mills will be the norm.
Underpinned by a shortened version of the SPA platform, the 2018 Volvo XC60
should hit European showrooms by the end of the year. Full details on the new kid on the block will be released tomorrow, at 10.45 am CET.