Gemballa Showcases Third Generation Avalanche, The Name Suits The Car

7 Mar 2017, 12:05 UTC ·
Gemballa lives on as a company even years after the tragic loss of its founder, Uwe Gemballa.
For this year’s Geneva Motor Show, the German company, based in Leonberg, has brought three exhibits. The Mistrale, Mirage GT, and the Avalanche.

The latter is now at its third generation, and it comes 32 years since the first one was launched. In spite of its age, Gemballa’s Avalanche is just as insane as it was three decades ago.

It all starts with new bodywork components, which create an eccentric and aggressive look. You cannot help but look at the Gemballa Avalanche, and there is no way you cannot notice this on the street. Some of its signature traits, like the look of its exhausts, are hard to miss to any car enthusiast.

Gemballa has used a Porsche 911 Turbo as a base for the third-generation avalanche, and the unit now develops 820 HP and 950 Nm. The peak torque is available between 3,100 and 5,000 rpm, which is a generous range for that much "twist."

Many components had to be changed or improved to allow this level of power and torque, but reach 6,990 rpm in the Avalanche and you will understand that it was all worth the effort.

The German tuners have “not yet determined” how fast can the new Avalanche accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph), and its top speed is also undisclosed for the same reason. However, for a net price of EUR 389,600, plus VAT, you will get the chance to own one and find out for yourself.

All the carbon fiber components were made in Germany, and those include the fender ornaments, bumpers, rear wing, spoiler and air intake ducts.

The body has been widened at the front and at the rear, and it sits on 21-inch forged ultra-light wheels that are equipped with high-performance tires.

The interior has been refined with black and white leather, but each customer gets to choose his or her color of preference. Many ornaments are now made from carbon fiber, while some surfaces are covered in Alcantara.
