Volkswagen Will Reveal Polo Mk6 On June 16, 2017

13 Jun 2017, 8:44 UTC ·
Following in the footsteps of the all-new SEAT Ibiza, Volkswagen is set to renew its subcompact model with fresh styling and underpinnings. With production set to begin this month, the official reveal for the sixth-gen Polo is set to happen this Friday.
The Volkswagen Group already set up a live streaming for the world debut of the Mk6 Polo, which is scheduled to begin at 11.00 AM (CEST). The event will take place in Berlin, with Volkswagen promising a “modular transverse matrix [platform] and a challenging but simultaneously sustainable vehicle concept with compact dimensions.”

In more specific terms, the Polo VI will be underpinned by the MQB A0 platform that is also used by the Ibiza. A simpler take on the MQB found in applications such as the Golf, the A0 features a longer wheelbase than the A05 platform used by the fifth-generation Polo.

“The various new assistance and infotainment technologies have made this vehicle into the best and most modern Polo of all time,” the Volkswagen Group further promises. Based on the updated brought to the Golf Mk7 for its mid-cycle refresh, it’s safe to expect that some of those technologies will trickle down to the ever-popular supermini.

Designed to look as if it’s a Golf xeroxed at 75 percent, the 2018 Volkswagen Polo will go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of the year. Thanks to improved chassis technologies, driving dynamics should also be superior to what the current generation has to offer. Of course, there’s also a GTI derivative in the pipeline, but you’ll have to wait a little bit more until Volkswagen is ready to launch that model.

The regular Polo, meanwhile, will put an emphasis on turbocharging as far as engine options are concerned. Starting with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder, the range will continue with the 1.5-liter TSI Evo and, with a bit of luck, a 2.0-liter TSI for the GTI. At launch, the 1.6 TDI should also make the cut, set up to churn out a respectable 95 horsepower.

